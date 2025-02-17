The Serpent’s Chest Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the only quest in the globe-trotting adventure that tasks players with going to multiple regions to complete. By revisiting the areas that have been visited during the story, players will need to collect 3 keys to open an ancient box in the Sukhothai region. Allow me to provide any assistance to players who are struggling to find these keys. This guide will show players how to complete The Serpent’s Chest Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Serpent’s Chest Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Before you try and complete the Serpent’s Chest Mystery, you will need to make sure that you have the Breathing Device that will let you move wooden beams underwater. You can get this item by buying it from Tongdang’s Hut.

Once you have the Breathing Device, you can start the quest by going to Voss’ Camp, the restricted area at the north end of the Sukhothai jungle. Go to the southeast corner of the camp to find a small building with the titular Serpent Chest on a desk. Next to the chest is the Voss’ Letter Note. Picking up this Note will start the Mystery. You will be tasked with finding 3 keys located in regions you have previously visited. You can revisit these areas by opening the map menu and going to the Travel tab. Select one of the locations to go back to the regions. You will need to return to Vatican City, Gizeh, and Shanghai.

In Vatican City, go to the Excavation Site in the southeast corner of the map and go into the Tower of Nicholas V underground section. In the room that has the crashed bulldozer, go through the passage in the corner corner opposite the bulldozer. Follow this path until you reach the flooded room in the south part of the underground area. Go into the water and look in the corner of the room to find a wooden beam blocking a path. Equip the Breathing Device and move the beam to gain access to a new part of the chamber. At the end of this path is the Ancient Vatican Key.

When you return to Gizeh, head to the Khentkawes Dig Site, the restricted area in the south end of the region that you explore during the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork. Go to the middle of the dig site and follow the blue wire through a passage until you reach the room with the blue switch used to power the elevator of the site. Go to the west end of the room with the switch to find a passage. Go through the passage and into the water to find another wooden beam. Move the beam and go into the room through the hole in the wall to find the Ancient Gizeh Key.

In Shanghai, go to the Canal found near the crashed plane. Follow the canal all the way to the end opposite the broken bridge next to the plane to find a wooden beam under the water. Go into the area behind the wooden beam to find the Ancient Shanghai Key.

With all the keys now collected, go back to the Serpent Chest and unlock it with the keys. Once the chest opens, you will find an Ancient Relic collectible. Once you pick up the relic, the Serpent’s Chest Mystery will be concluded, rewarding you with 250 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Serpent’s Chest Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.