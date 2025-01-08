Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with collectibles for Indy to discover. While many of these items are notes that provide some story insights or relics that belong in a museum, the Medicine Bottles are special since they can be used to purchase exclusive upgrades. Players who want to know where to find all the Medicine Bottles in the game’s starting area, Vatican City, have come to the right place. This guide will show players where to find all Vatican City Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Vatican City Medicine Bottle Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 15 Medicine Bottles in Vatican City and are part of the “Remedy for All” Discovery quest. This quest can be started by picking up your first bottle or by talking to Valeria at the Vatican’s Pharmacy. This is found in the eastern part of the city in a small window to the left of the entrance to the area. These bottles can be traded into Valeria for the Adventure Books on display at her Pharmacy. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Vatican City Medicine Bottle locations.

Medicine Bottle #1

This first bottle is in Belvedere Courtyard. Go to the tent in the southeast part of the area and look for the table to find the bottle. This is a restricted area, so taking this bottle will steal it so make sure you don’t do it in front of a guard.

Medicine Bottle #2

There is a guard station at the north end of Belvedere Courtyard. You can sneak in there by finding some of the holes in the fences but doing this means you will need to avoid detection from the guards in the base. You can also get into this area by getting the Blackshirt Disguise and just walk through the gate. Go into the tent in the southeast corner of the base and you will find this bottle on a desk.

Medicine Bottle #3

Go to the southern part of Vatican City. Go through the door next to the Road Sign Fast Travel post and look at the small table to the left of the entrance. This is where you will find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #4

Go through the archway to the right of the previous bottle and climb the nearby scaffolding. Use your whip to scale the wall to reach a small landing. This bottle is on a small crate in the corner.

Medicine Bottle #5

Go to the east of the previous bottle to find the entrance to the Apostolic Palace guarded by a few guards. Between the two staircases right at the entrance is this bottle sitting on a table.

Medicine Bottle #6

Head deeper into the Apostolic Palace in the southeast part of Vatican City until you find the center of the building and up to the top of the stairs. There is a room that overlooks the Excavation Site that can be entered by going through the door in the northern part of the top floor of this area or by going out the nearby window and using your whip to swing onto the balcony. Once inside the office, you can find this bottle next to a large bookshelf.

Medicine Bottle #7

Go to the Excavation Site at the southeast end of Vatican City. Go to the building in the east corner of the area and you will find this bottle on the bench near one of the entrances.

Medicine Bottle #8

Go through the gate east of the Street Sign in Belvedere Courtyard. Once through the gate, go through the alley on the right and you’ll find a table with the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #9

Go to the northeast corner of Vatican City outside the building with the Vatican Post Office inside. At the top of the stairs, near the cellar that you entered during the A Savage Discovery Fieldwork. This bottle is found on a crate at the top of these steps.

Medicine Bottle #10

Go south of the Tower of Nicholas V building. This bottle is on a crate on the stairs.

Medicine Bottle #11

During The Mad Priest Fieldwork, you will get a key to the sewer. Go down the spiral staircase to the right of the entrance. Progress up the sewer and at the bottom of the staircase that leads up to the locked treasure room of Apostolic Palace. It’s at the bottom of these stairs that you’ll find this bottle.

Medicine Bottle #12

After completing the Tower of Nicholas V portion of the main story, The Stolen Cat Mummy. After leaving the crypts and meeting Gina, you will use a zipline to reach a previously inaccessible part of the city. Once you land at the end of the zipline, turn around and go through the hole in the fence. Drop down to the area where you find the Blackshirt Disguise. The bottle is found on one of the benches here.

Medicine Bottle #13

After completing the A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork and saving Gina’s contact, Giuliana, you will be given Giuliana’s Key. Take this key down one floor from where you rescued Giuliana to find a door that can now be unlocked. This will take you out onto a balcony. Go to the far end of this balcony and then take the right turn to reach the back end of the area. The medicine bottle is in the corner of this area on a small crate.

Medicine Bottle #14

Go to the Blackshirt Barracks in the northwest corner of the city. This bottle can be found on the second floor of the barracks in the southwest corner of the area. You can find this at the end of the zipline that leads through the window to the second floor. Turn to the left of the zipline and you’ll find this bottle on a table.

Medicine Bottle #15

When you get the Blackshirt Disuige, you will also be able to use the Blackshirt Key when the outfit is equipped. This will allow you to open specific doors with the hexagon and black hand on them. Open the door to the Blackshirt door that is in the Barracks. The final bottle is found right behind the door on a small crate.

This is where you can find all the Vatican City Medicine Bottles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.