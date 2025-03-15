Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with collectibles for Indy to discover. While many of these items are notes that provide some story insights or relics that belong in a museum, the Medicine Bottles are special since they can be used to purchase exclusive upgrades. Players who want to know where to find all the Medicine Bottles in the game’s final area, Sukhothai, have come to the right place. This guide will show players where to find all Sukhothai Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Medicine Bottle Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 20 Medicine Bottles in Sukhothai and they are part of the “Remedy for All” Discovery quest. This quest can be started by picking up your first bottle or by talking to Doctor Noo in the Khaimuk Saksit Village. You can meet the doctor in his office at the top of the stairs from where you dock your boat when you visit the village. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Sukhothai Medicine Bottle locations.

Medicine Bottle #1

This Medicine Bottle is found in the southeast corner of the map. There is a dock here near the Tree House you are sent to investigate during The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork. After docking, look to the right to find this bottle on a crate.

Medicine Bottle #2

Go to Wat Chana Songkhram, the restricted area to the north of the central island. Go to the east end of the camp and look under a canopy. This is right next to where you can find The Timely Arrival Mystery. The bottle is on a desk next to the Note that begins the Mystery.

Medicine Bottle #3

This bottle is found on the very small island south of Wat Chana Songkhram. This Bottle can be found next to a small campsite.

Medicine Bottle #4

Go to the northern entrance of Wat Chana Songkhram and look in the guard station to find this bottle.

Medicine Bottle #5

Look south of the bridge that leads to Voss’ Camp to find an area under a canopy. This bottle is on a shelf in this area.

Medicine Bottle #6

Go to the northeast corner of Voss’ Camp to find the barracks. This bottle is found on a desk at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the barracks.

Medicine Bottle #7

Go to the building in the southeast corner of Voss’ Camp. This bottle is on a workbench.

Medicine Bottle #8

Go into the large manor in the center of Voss’ Camp. Go up to the second floor and look on the windowsill behind the desk to find this Bottle.

Medicine Bottle #9

Go to the Wat Sa Si area at the west end of the map. This is the area you will be sent to during the Lost in the Past Fieldwork. The Bottle is on a shelf found under the canopy in the camp.

Medicine Bottle #10

Go to the dock directly west of the Wat Mahathat West fast travel post. This Bottle can be found on the dock next to a sunken barge.

Medicine Bottle #11

Go into the building at the south end of the Fascist Armory. This is the restricted area in the south part of the map. On the first floor, you can find this Bottle on a desk.

Medicine Bottle #12

Go to the north end of the Fascist Armory and look in the large tent to find the Bottle on a desk.

Medicine Bottle #13

This Bottle is found in the medical tent of the Fascist Armory at the east end of the camp.

Medicine Bottle #14

Go to the Wat Mahathat ruins in the center of the map. Look to the southeast of the main temple to find the Bottle under a canopy.

Medicine Bottle #15

Climb to the top of the wooden structure built along the east side of the Wat Mahathat temple to find this Bottle.

Medicine Bottle #16

Go into the tent found to the southwest of Wat Mahathat. This is the same tent that you can find the Counting Letters Mystery. This Bottle is on a shelf at the opposite end of the tent from the Mystery.

Medicine Bottle #17

This Bottle is under a canopy to the west of the Wat Mahathat temple.

Medicine Bottle #18

This Bottle is found on a shelf under a canopy next to a destroyed bridge south of Wat Sa Si.

Medicine Bottle #19

Travel down the small river between two unexplorable islands in the southeast corner of the map. There is a beach that you can go to along this river. This Bottle can be found at a fishing spot on this beach.

Medicine Bottle #20

Go down the river to the north of the Tree House. At the end of this river, you will find a destroyed boat with supplies floating in the water. Among these supplies is the final Medicine Bottle.

This is where you can find all the Sukhothai Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.