Father Ventura is the main antagonist of the Vatican City section of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and while he plays an important part in the main story he also makes his presence known in several side quests. One of these quests that he appears in is The Mad Priest Fieldwork. This mission tasks Indy with finding the diary of an ancient priest, but doing so requires some breaking and entering. This guide will show players how to complete The Mad Priest Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The Mad Priest Fieldwork Walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You will need to find the Caternine’s Letter Note to start The Mad Priest Fieldwork. This Note can be found in the hallway of the building right outside the Vatican Post Office at the east end of the Vatican City area. If you are going to this area for the first time and haven’t gotten the camera yet, the gate that leads to the Post Office is closed. You will need to go to the left of the gate and use the whip to climb a wall. Ascend the rooftops to find a zipline to reach a roof near the Post Office.

Jump through the window and go right to find a locked Clerical door. Use the Clerical Key to enter the hallway outside the Post Office. On a small desk in this hallway is Caterine’s Letter. This Note is written by Sister Catherine who is asking Antonio where the book that he promised to give her was. This book is the diary of the Mad Priest known as Crescenzo who is someone she wishes to learn about. You can now meet her in the Sistine Chapel.

Go to the west end of Belvedere Courtyard and go through the large double doors to find a road leading south. Take this road down and then take the first left. There is a ladder that leads up onto a scaffolding. At the end of the scaffolding is a wall that you can climb with your whip. Use your whip to reach a small rooftop and then shimmy on the nearby pipes to enter the chapel via a window.

Once inside, make your way down to the ground floor and use the Clerical Key on the door with the stained glass cross door. This will lead you into the Chapel. Sister Catherine will be sitting in a chair along the left wall. Talking to her will play a cutscene where she asks you to talk to Antonio about getting the diary she has been asking for.

Go back to the Apostolic Library to talk to Antonio. When you enter his office, you will find him talking to Father Ventura, who you can overhear saying that he has taken a lot of Antonio’s book collection, including the diary. After Ventura leaves, you can talk to Antonio to learn that the contraband is being held in a locked part of the Apostolic Palace. He knows of a secret passage in the sewers that leads right to this room. He will give you the Sewer Key to access this route.

After the cutscene, turn around before leaving to find Ventura’s Letter Note on Antonio’s desk.

Another easily missable Note is found right outside the Apostolic Library. Once you step out into the Belvedere Courtyard, there is a pile of crates. On one of the crates is the Contraband List Note.

Go to the east end of Vatican City to find the entrance to the Tower of Nicholas V. Once through the door, go to the right and take the spiral staircase down. At the bottom of the stairs, you can find a gate that can be unlocked with the Sewer Key. Follow the path to the end of the area behind the door until you find a wall with some white paint on it. Climb the wall and pipe until you are able to use your whip to swing from some hanging wood to get across a gap. Continue to go up the wall until you reach a tunnel that leads to a staircase. At the top of the stairs is the Clerical door.

Open the door and go to the right to find a chest with the Crescenzo Diary. This is the fourth Note for the mission.

Also in this room on a box at the center of the room is the Confiscation Manifest Note.

Leave the artifact room and go to the top of the stairs. In the northwest corner of the top floor is the Ipeo Card sitting on the couch. This is the sixth and final Note in this Fieldwork.

Head back to the Sistine Chapel and give the Crescenzo Diary to Sister Catherine. A final cutscene will play that brings Indy face-to-face with Father Ventura. After the cutscene ends, The Mad Priest Fieldwork will be complete! You will get 225 Adventure Points and will unlock the “ The Mad Priest” Achievement.

That is our full walkthrough of The Mad Priest Fieldwork mission in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.