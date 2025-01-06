To improve your stats and unlock new abilities in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, players will need to find special items called Adventure Books. These novels and pamphlets provide bonuses that can help players fight enemies, explore the world, and even track down the secrets that each area has buried within. The first batch of books players can find are in the game’s first open world area, Vatican City. Here is how to get these books and get the needed buffs in the early portions of the game. This guide will show players where to find all Vatican City Adventure Book locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Vatican City Adventure Book Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 23 Adventure Books that can be found in Vatican City. Each book provides players with abilities or stat boosts and are classified under a different types. These types are Brawling, Survival, Fitness, Combat, and Exploration. Every type except Exploration will require players to spend Adventure Points to unlock the ability. Exploration will provide information on your map for different collectibles and won’t require AP to unlock. Here is our full breakdown of all the books in Vatican City.

Punch Out I [Brawling]

Restore Stamina when an enemy is knocked out (25 AP)

The first Adventure Book you can find is in the Castel Sant’Angelo part of the Vatican, which is the first part of the area. After passing through the chapel near the start of the area, go south until you reach the southeast corner of the Castel to find a guard station. The book is on a wooden crate in this station.

Lucky Hat I [Survival]

After being knocked out, Indy can pick up his fedora, giving him a second chance in the fight. Lucky Hat is disabled while Indy’s Outfit’s Fortitude is on cooldown (125 AP)

Go to the northwest portion of the central circular part of Castel Sant’Angelo. On the second floor above the courtyard with the guard and dog patrolling. This book can be found on a wooden table.

Brawler I [Brawling]

Deal increased damage in armed and hand-to-hand melee combat (200 AP)

Reach the point where you use the zipline to reach the northwest tower of the Castel. Go down the stairs and you will find this book on a small crate.

Splitter Smash [Combat]

The last hit before an improvised weapon breaks deals additional damage (300 AP)

After meeting with Father Antonio and gaining access to the rest of Vatican City, leave the library and go to the Blackshirt tent near the southeast corner of Belvedere Courtyard. There is a desk in this tent that has a Ticket Stub in the cabinet. There are 2 numbers on the back and another 2 on the front. You will need to use these numbers to open a nearby chest.

The numbers on the tickets will be 52 and 38, meaning the code for the chest is 5238. Inside the chest is the Splinter Smash Adventure Book.

Pep I [Fitness]

Add a boost to Stamina recovery speed (275 AP)

Brawler II [Combat]

Deal increased damage in armed and hand-to-hand melee combat (400 AP)

Sneak into the base at the north end of Belvedere Courtyard. In the tent found in the southwest corner of the base is this book sitting on the desk.

Cutman I [Fitness]

Improved health bar regeneration efficiency (250 AP)

This book is found locked in a safe that is part of the Secret of Secrets Mystery in the Sistine Chapel in the southern part of the city and goes into the room next to the altar at the west end of the chapel. There is a safe in the corner of this room. You can find the code for the safe by using the notes and the statutes to find the numbers. The code is 4471. Inside is the book.

Climbing Ace [Fitness]

Drains less Stamina and enables faster movement while ledge climbing (250 AP)

Go through the eastern gate and then go down the alley to the left of the second big gate. There is a small alley and a wall that you can climb up with your whip. At the top of this wall is a barrel in the corner with this book sitting on it.

Vatican Relics [Exploration]

Reveals all Ancient Relic collectible locations on the map

This book is the reward for completing the House of God Mystery. Go to the top floor of the Apostolic Palace near the south end of the Belvedere Courtyard. o to the south end of the Belvedere Courtyard and climb the scaffolding. Get up onto the balcony at the very top of the scaffolding and go through the open window. This will put you on the top floor of the Palace in a room with several marble statues and a display showing St. Peter’s Basilica. Move the lever at the center of the statue to the right end to open a compartment on the left. Take the medallion, move the lever to the left, and put the medallion in the compartment on the right side of the statue. Take the grail found under the first compartment and put it in the center of the statue. This will open the compartment under the lever to find this book.

Vatican Artifacts [Exploration]

Reveals all Lost Artifacts of Europe collectible locations on the map

Go to the Vatican Post Office in the northeast corner of the city. This is the same location where you will need to buy the camera for the main story mission. Also on this desk are several pamphlets that will reveal the collectible that the pamphlet corresponds to. The Artifacts book is the one on the left and costs $300.

Vatican Notes [Exploration]

Reveals all Notes collectible locations on the map

The Notes book is the bottom pamphlet and costs $600.

Vatican Mysteries [Exploration]

Reveals all Mystery collectible locations on the map

The Mystery book is the middle pamphlet and costs $300.

Vatican Books [Exploration]

Reveals all Book collectible locations on the map

The Notes book is the top pamphlet and costs $300.

Moxie I, II, III [Fitness]

Extend Stamina bar to improve overall cardio fitness

These books can be found at the Pharmacy in the eastern part of the city. Each book cost Medicine Bottles which can be collected around the map.

Shaping Up I, II, III [Survival]

Increase health reserve by adding one bar

These books are found next to the previous books and also cost Medicine Bottles.

Marshall College Guide [Exploration]

Reveal all Notes in the Marshall College level

After freeing Sydney from the Blackshirt Barrack during the Savage Discovery Fieldwork, return to the library and you will find Professor Savage and Syndey near the entrance. This book is on their table.

Street Scrapper I [Combat]

Deal increased damage with one and two handed melee weapons (250 AP)

This book is locked in a chest also found during the Savage Discovery Fieldwork. Progress through this quest until you gain access to the cellar under the Vatican Post Office. After picking up the Stone Fragment, a cutscene will play where a guard walks in. Knock him out and loot his body to get the Lockbox Note. This can be used to open the chest and also in the cellar. The code is 1136. Inside is the Street Sweeper I book.

Iron Grip I [Fitness]

Indy can clinch enemies for longer (220 AP)

During The Mad Priest Fieldwork, you will gain access to the Treasure room in the Apostolic Palace. This book can be found on a crate in this room.

Fruit Bag [Packing]

Carry twice the amount of fruit (250 AP)

Progress through the main story The Stolen Cat Mummy mission until you leave the Tower of Nicholas V underground portion of the quest. You will meet Gina and will zipline down to a newly accessible area. On a table in this area is this book.

Sawbones I [Packing]

Bandage inventory capacity is increased by one

This book can be purchased in the Underground Boxing Arena. You find this along the western path of the city and gain access to it by wearing the Blackshirt Disguise. Once inside, you can spend $400 to buy it from the table.

Hardboiled I [Survival]

Merge two health bars into one

This is also on the table where the previous book is found. It can be purchased for $720.

Vatican Medicine [Exploration]

Reveal all Medicine collectible locations in Vatican City

This book is found in a chest that is part of the A Date to Remember Mystery. Gain access to the Museum Wing garden during the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork and then go to the tent in the southeast corner. The chest can be opened by cross-referencing two Notes and calender on the table to the left of the chest. The code is 6380. Inside is this book.

Throttle [Combat]

Knock out unaware light-weight and medium-weight enemies with a whip pull (200 AP)

After completing the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork, you will be given Giuliana’s Key. Take this key down one floor from where you rescued Giuliana to find a door that can now be unlocked. This is the room where you will find the Father And Son Mystery. On the desk to the left safe is this book.

This is where to find all the Vatican City Adventure Book locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.