Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has several secrets, puzzles, and safes to uncover or unlock as players make their way through this globe-trotting adventure. The first open world area that can be explored is Vatican City and this holy location is filled with things to do. The most recurring mission that players can partake in is the Mystery quests. These short missions usually require players to solve some sort of puzzle and the Signs of Trouble Mystery is no different. With a safe containing important info being locked up tight, players will need to know how to crack this thing open. Luckily, I am here to provide any assistance that might be needed! This guide will show players how to complete the Signs of Trouble Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Signs of Trouble Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Signs of Trouble Mystery will begin after completing the Tower of Nicholas V portion of The Stolen Cat Mummy Adventure quest. After escaping the depths beneath the Vatican, you will meet Gina Lombardi, an uncovered journalist who will aid you through the rest of the game. When the cutscene with Gina concludes, return to the Apostolic Library and deliver the parchment found in the tower’s catacombs to Father Antonio. Once you leave the Library and return to Belvedere Courtyard, this Mystery will pop up and tell you to go to the Sistine Chapel.

On the altar and the west end of the Sistine Chapel is a Bible that has the Gina’s Request Note inside. This Note will tell you that you need to get some information hidden by one of her contacts stationed in the Excavation Site in the southeast corner of Vatican City.

Go to the building in the corner of the Excavation Site to find a safe inside. You don’t need to track down a code since it was written on Gina’s Request Note. Enter 1-8-9-1. This will open the safe and inside is 80 Euros and the Contac’s Message Note. This note provides Gina with some info on where to find her sister and hints at future information you will uncover over the course of the game’s main story.

Now that you have the info that Gina sent you to collect, return to the Sistine Chapel. You will need to put the Contact’s Message Note in the same Bible you find Gina’s Request Note. Doing this will complete the Signs of Trouble Mystery. You will be rewarded with 100 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Signs of Trouble Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.