Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle Guide

When heading toward the Sukhothai Pyramid in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there is a puzzle that requires players to tinker with some gears and wheels. This is the Khmer Hidden Gate puzzle and can be a bit of a challenge for some players. So, allow me to provide assistance to anyone struggling so that they can continue making their way through this jungle region. This guide will show players how to complete the Khmer Hidden Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Khmer Hidden Gate puzzle is found in the northwest corner of the map, leading toward the Sukhothai Pyramid. After swimming through the underwater passage, you will find two large gear trains. Around the area are cogwheels and large wheels that you will need to place in the right spots on both machines to get them to complete the cog sequence.

Two of the small cogwheels can be found in the central area with the two gear trains. You can pick them up and store them in your inventory.

To find the third cogwheel, crouch through the gap to the right of the Left Gear Train to go into a small area behind the train. Climb up the wall on the left side of this area to find the third cogwheel. There will also be a ring you can pull with your whip. Pull this ring to get water flowing through the gear trains.

Go to the Right Gear Train and look to the right to find a large wheel leaning against the wall. Put the large wheel and the small cogwheels in the slots shown in the middle image below and then pull the lever to get the machine moving.

Go to the Left Gear Train and use both the large wheel used in the previous puzzle and a second large wheel to the right of the Gear Train along with the small cogwheels to recreate the center image below. Once this is done, pull the lever.

Once both levers are pulled and the machines are active, rotate the wheel that is between the two Gear Trains to open the passage to the Sukhothai Pyramid and complete the Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle.

You now know how to complete the Khmer Hidden Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.