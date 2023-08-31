Starfield Guides & Walkthroughs

Starfield has finally arrived. After years of development, the biggest open-world RPG yet is in our hands — and there are limitless possibilities to explore. Consisting of a galaxy with hundreds of planets, there’s so much to discover in the Settled Systems, we’re struggling to fathom it all. To help you get started and make your space adventure great, we’ve collected every tutorial, explainer and guide in one easy-to-browse location. This is where you’ll find everything Gameranx has to offer on Starfield.

What is Starfield? Starfield is next Bethesda RPG — in the style of Skyrim or Fallout 4 — sending you into a vast universe where you’ll fight enemies, level up, and roleplay by completing quests for four major factions. Unlike previous games by the hit developers, you’ve got more than just a single map to explore. The entire galaxy is your playground. You’ll be able to build and fully customize your spaceship, land on remote planets, and construct a home base with a full suite of outpost tools. Like Fallout 4, you can build your own settlements, but with many, many more features. You can extract resources, link to major settlements for supply, and even collect a crew of workers you can assign to your fleet. There are so many options in Starfield, and you’ll want to experience every single one.

