PSA: Save Before Starting The ‘No Sudden Moves’ Mission In Starfield

Starfield drops you into an impossibly huge galaxy to explore at your own pace — but most of us are going to blaze through the main story first. Not only do you get powerful new abilities for completing the first few hours of the story, but you’ll also unlock companions, romance options and visit most of the major settlements in the Settled Systems. It only makes sense to play through the main story right away! Most articles even recommend you play through the main story first.

And that’s great! But, there’s a major story beat that can change how you play the rest of the game. Beware, because we’re going to talk about major, major spoilers. If you don’t want to get spoiled, just follow this simple tip — SAVE before completing the main mission ‘No Sudden Moves‘. And keep that save. Lifechanging consequences can occur depending on your decisions on the very next mission.

WARNING: Turn away now if you don’t want to experience the story fresh. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens After ‘No Sudden Moves’?

Far into the main story — which are literally marked under the Main category of missions — you’ll reach a mission called ‘No Sudden Moves‘. This mission leads directly into the next mission called ‘High Price To Pay‘. Depending on where you travel in this mission, you will completely change the rest of the game in two important ways.

At this point, before beginning ‘High Price To Pay‘, you may want to complete any other side-content or activities. A world-changing event will occur here. While you won’t lose access to any major quests, you will lose access to some companion quests. After ‘High Price To Pay’, one of your crew will die. There’s no way to avoid this.

How Does Your Choice Work In ‘High Price To Pay’

During the mission ‘High Price To Pay‘ you’ll be given two options. You can travel to The Eye or travel to The Lodge. Where you go determines which character will die. The death is permanent, and you will not be able to regain your companion for the remainder of the playthrough.

Go to The Eye and Sam Coe will be saved while Sarah Morgan dies.

and will be saved while dies. Stay in The Lodge and Sarah Morgan will be saved while Sam Coe dies.

This is a major choice. Both Sam Coe and Sarah Morgan are major story characters — they’re full Companions and Romance Options with their own missions. You may want to see their stories through before completing this main mission.

There are even more spoilers to discuss later in the main story, but we’ll hold off for now. Just know that your choice is permanent — it can only be reversed and tried again if you start a New Game or play New Game+. Choose wisely.