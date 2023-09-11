Starfield: How To Buy & Craft Aurora | Drugs Guide

There’s only one drug in Starfield and that’s Aurora. This powerful narcotic slows time in combat, turning you into a Max Payne and allowing your explorer to vaporize enemies with uncanny speed. Aurora is one of the best stims in the game, and it can only be found in Neon. Unfortunately, the security on Neon won’t let you leave with these stims. You’ll have to find another way to get drugs outside the city — and that can be done through crafting.

If you want to take Aurora anywhere in the galaxy, there are ways to do it. You can sneak around the Starport security on Neon or you can craft Aurora yourself. Here’s how to do it.

How To Buy & Keep Aurora

Aurora is a unique drug only found on Neon (Volii Alpha, Volii System) — to buy it, travel to the Astral Lounge and talk to the bartender.

Where To Buy Aurora : In Neon , enter the Astral Lounge and purchase from the bartender. Ask to see the menu. Aurora is a contraband item that can be purchased for 744~ credits per unit.

: In , enter the and purchase from the bartender. Ask to see the menu. Aurora is a item that can be purchased for per unit. Aurora: Slows time by 40% for 10s.

Because Aurora is a contraband item, there aren’t many safe harbors it can be sold — and if you walk through Neon Security at the Starport, they’ll immediately arrest you. There is a way to avoid Neon Security and leave the city with an inventory full of Aurora.

How To Avoid Neon Security : To avoid the security checkpoint, go to the Ebbside area of Neon — find the Neon: Warehouse guarded by the Syndicate. This is an area you’ll automatically reach during your main story visit to Neon. From here you can see your ship below.

: To avoid the security checkpoint, go to the area of Neon — find the Neon: Warehouse guarded by the Syndicate. This is an area you’ll automatically reach during your main story visit to Neon. From here you can see your ship below. This is also near one of the Underbelly elevators. Use the Scanner in Ebbside to easily locate your ship.

elevators. Use the in Ebbside to easily locate your ship. From the high ledge, jump down and use a Boost Pack to gentle land on the metal surface below. You can hop into your ship and leave!

You can even sell Aurora easily at ports like The Key (Crimson Fleet HQ) or The Den (Wolf System). These ports will not scan you for contraband. Others will, so be careful where you travel! You’ll need to buy Shielded Cargo from illicit ship vendors like the Crimson Fleet or the Red Mile Ship Services.

How To Craft Aurora

To craft your own drugs, you’ll need to travel to Neon (Volii Alpha, Volii System) — near the entrance to the city, you’ll encounter Neon Security arresting a man. This will automatically begin the ‘Loose Ends‘ mission.

Unlocking The Aurora Recipe :

: Begin ‘ Loose Ends ‘ by entering Neon for the first time.

‘ by entering Neon for the first time. Progress the ‘ Loose Ends ‘ quest by talking to Nashar Omani in the Neon Security building.

‘ quest by talking to in the Neon Security building. Help Nashar and you’ll infiltrate the Aurora farm in the Underbelly of the city.

farm in the Underbelly of the city. After completing the mission, you’ll permanently unlock the Aurora recipe.

Crafting Aurora isn’t easy — most of the ingredients can be acquired through outposts, but the Chasmbass Fish can only be found in one location.

Aurora Ingredients :

: Chasmbass Oil : Dropped by Chasmbass on Volii Alpha . This is the only place you can find Chasmbass. To farm them, travel to the Underbelly of Neon and use your scanner to spot the fish in the water.

: Dropped by on . This is the only place you can find Chasmbass. To farm them, travel to the of Neon and use your scanner to spot the fish in the water. Benzene : A normal resource that can be extracted with outposts. Place Extractors on a planet with Benzene resources for an infinite supply.

: A normal resource that can be extracted with outposts. Place Extractors on a planet with Benzene resources for an infinite supply. Stimulant / Hallucinogen: Rare resources that drops from plants / animals. On an Earth-like planet, setup a Green House or Animal Husbandry to generate plants and animals that drop these resources.

With these ingredients, you’ll be able to make your own Aurora. It still counts as contraband, so be careful where you take it! You’re better off storing it on your personal outpost and using it when you plan to raid a high-level planet. Just don’t use it too much or you’ll get addicted!