Starfield Is Getting Review Bombed

Starfield has easily been one of this year’s most anticipated video game titles. The game was first teased during last-generation consoles, where Bethesda confirmed that this would be a next-gen release. However, since ZeniMax Media was purchased from Microsoft, Starfield quickly became an exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. As a result, quite a few PlayStation 5 owners were upset that the upcoming Bethesda title wouldn’t be available on their platform. That could have sparked some negative reviews to hit the web.

With the game now available for everyone outside of early access, this weekend should prove to be quite an active one for Xbox and PC players. The video game will likely see quite a few hours logged in, but still, reviews are coming in that are trashing the game. Metacritic, for a lot of consumers, is a great website to view the overall ranking of a video game. This website is able to showcase a wide assortment of ratings from critics and fans. Fortunately, the reviews are separate, as you can see the average score for a game from the line of critics alongside a review score from players.

Sometimes, these reviews average out to be about the same. Meanwhile, there are instances where reviews differ slightly from the players and critics. But we also see some review bombings from players who are simply upset from either another aspect behind the game developer or the lack of the title being available for their platform of choice. That could be the main case here for Starfield, as the game is seeing quite a hit on player review scores. With that said, this Starfield title is not a perfect game, and some reviews will be posted that show off real issues players have with the game.

But you might want to be wary of trusting the game’s actual score with most online, assuming that these scores are coming from frustrated PlayStation 5 players who can’t access the game. It’s clear that there are quite a few fans upset. Likewise, it wasn’t long ago that Phil Spencer was directly asked about future Bethesda games being an exclusive. For instance, we know one of the next major releases from Bethesda will be The Elder Scrolls 6. While we don’t have a direct answer to whether the next installment to The Elder Scrolls will land on PlayStation 5, Phil Spencer did state that their Game Pass service is a means to provide their video games to as many players as possible simply by using a web browser to stream the games.