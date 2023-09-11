Ubisoft Reveals Why Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Was Pulled From Steam

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting for the next major installment to land in the marketplace this coming month. However, if you were browsing through Steam, you might have noticed that one particular game from the franchise was pulled. That prompted plenty of speculation online of what the reason might be. Of course, some immediately go to one drastic means of the reason Ubisoft pulled the game. For instance, there were some rumors going around that Ubisoft was remaking Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, which might have been one of the reasons fans assumed was the reason behind the takedown.

Unfortunately, nothing that exciting is the reason for the sudden removal. Ubisoft reached out to PCGamesN and confirmed why you’re not seeing this game on Steam. It’s also a lackluster reason since it’s all due to a technical issue. This game was not meant to be removed, and Ubisoft is working to bring this game back to the digital storefront. Unfortunately, there’s no current estimate as to when Ubisoft will have the issue resolved to bring this game back into the digital marketplace. But you can rest assured that the game is being worked on to see a release back on the popular PC digital marketplace.

With that said, there is still plenty of hype over the franchise for what’s to come. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is heading to the digital marketplace on October 5, 2023. This particular installment will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq, who we’ve first seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, with this installment, you’re tossed back in 9th-century Baghdad, where you’re going through Basim’s journey from becoming a common street thief to a member of the Assassin Brotherhood.

Of course, that’s not the only game in the works. We also know of the Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. This is a title that takes place in Feudal Japan, and we recently had a series of rumors surface online for the game. For instance, it’s believed that the development team has a fully playable game with an internal target launch window for the holiday season of 2024. But that’s purely a rumor right now, as we haven’t seen much of this game since it was first initially teased. At any rate, the focus for Ubisoft right now will be getting Assassin’s Creed Mirage into the marketplace without any major issues popping up.