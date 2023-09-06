Starfield: How To Easily Farm XP & Legendary Gear

To level up faster and earn powerful Legendary gear in Starfield, you can use a dirty trick to exploit the randomly generated nature of the galaxy. When it comes to the unoccupied planets of the Settled Systems, you’ll find outposts with randomly-generated enemies and loot that populate the derelict locations — and naturally, because there is Level Scaling, these enemies will match your current level generally. Areas across the galaxy have specific level markers, but these usually only apply to Legendary Enemies that have a chance of appearing.

Legendary Enemies provide high level loot and loads of XP if you defeat them. Higher level enemies will also provide more XP generally — and higher difficulty outposts will even drop Legendary tier gear much more often than usual. That’s what we’re going to use to farm easy Legendary weapons, armor and more. And you’ll get a lot of extra XP while doing it.

More Starfield guides:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | Easter Egg Landmarks | How To Use Cheats

XP & Legendary Loot Farming Method

To earn piles of high-level Legendary loot, XP and credits, we’ll be using a trick to generate higher-level enemies that are loaded with powerful gear. This can be done on any planet in any area of the galaxy. To manipulate what loot is generated and the types of enemies, all we need to do is change the difficulty settings.

Legendary, XP & Credit Farming Method :

: Travel to any planet on the map . I recommend starting from Earth-like planets in a higher-level range system. The higher the better.

. I recommend starting from planets in a system. The higher the better. While in orbit, open the Pause Menu -> Settings and change the Difficulty Settings . Set the difficulty to Very Hard .

and change the . Set the difficulty to . Select a landing zone . After landing, open the scanner and search for nearby occupied outposts. We’re looking for a structure controlled by Crimson Fleet, Spacers or Eclipse mercenaries.

. After landing, open the and search for nearby occupied outposts. We’re looking for a structure controlled by Crimson Fleet, Spacers or Eclipse mercenaries. You may need to re-enter orbit and select a landing zone again several times until you generate a map with multiple outposts . Even one outpost will work. Select locations far away from each other for the best possible chance of finding a section of the planet with enemies.

and select a again several times until you generate a map with . Even one outpost will work. Select locations far away from each other for the best possible chance of finding a section of the planet with enemies. After finding an enemy-controlled outpost, set the difficulty to Very Easy. Wipe out all the Legendary enemies that have spawned and loot them.

Legendary Enemies are special, powerful enemies that have a much higher chance of spawning on harder difficulties. By raising the difficulty to Very Hard in space then travelling to a planet, we’ll generate all the enemies in the area — they’re created along with the planet when you land. After they’ve been spawned, simply lower the difficulty again. The enemies will stay the same, but they’ll be much easier to wipe out. Setting the difficulty to Very Easy is also important for farming. We’ll be able to wipe out enemy bases fast without wasting valuable resources. Easier enemies also take fewer bullets to defeat.

Collect everything — Legendary Enemies are much more likely to drop Legendary gear, and they carry loads of valuable items like credits. Legendary Enemies also give more XP when killed. Once the Legendary enemies are spawned, they won’t disappear when you lower the difficulty back down. That makes this trick absurdly easy to use anywhere in the galaxy.