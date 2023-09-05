New Nintendo Switch Bundles Arriving Next Month

Nintendo has been having a “banner year,” and even they have admitted that this is the case given everything positive that has happened with them so far and the things yet to come. But, even with the roll they are on, they know they need to do well in sales and are starting to prepare for the coming holiday months. October through December will be huge for The Big N both on a game release level and a hardware level. Case in point: Today, the company announced two Nintendo Switch bundles that’ll arrive on November 6th.

The reveal was made on Twitter, and you can see both bundles below. The first one is a bundle that features not only a Switch but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription for their online service. The second bundle is a Nintendo Switch Lite that is themed and bundled with Animal Crossing New Horizons. Moreover, there are two versions of that system: the standard version featuring Timmy and Tommy Nook and the one named themed after Isabelle.

Also available 10/6, two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, featuring leaf designs and a digital copy of the game!



The Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Bundle will be available exclusively at Target, and the Nintendo Switch Lite… pic.twitter.com/VK5Bh08I4j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo would want to do these kinds of bundles because the titles they’re packaged with are two of the best-selling games on the Switch. The Mario racer was one of the first “big games” for the Switch and has been the eternal evergreen game that everyone who owns the system wants to play. As for Animal Crossing New Horizons, which came out at the start of the pandemic, everyone got the game so they could have a long and meaningful time building up a world they could venture into since the real one was shut down.

As noted, the upcoming months will be huge for Nintendo, as the company typically does well during the holiday season. To that end, with these bundles, Nintendo is undoubtedly trying to bolster Switch sales even higher as they get ready for the maelstrom that is 2024. Why do we say that? Well, the company is getting ready to transition into their next console generation, and due to that, there are rumors and “reports” coming out the wazoo about what the next system will be like.

Some are saying it’ll be on the level of the PS4/Xbox One visually, and yet a new report very recently said it would be on the level of the PS5 and have a key Square Enix title coming its way!

But as always, wait for official word from Nintendo before cementing notions on what comes next.