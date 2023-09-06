Skull And Bones Creative Director Has Reportedly Left

It’s hard to believe that Skull And Bones is still facing troublesome waters. The pirate action-adventure game was first introduced during E3 2017, and the development team intended it was striving to see the game launch in 2018. But here we are in 2023, still waiting for an actual release date. Instead, the developers have continued to toy and work on this project with a series of delays, pushing their project further behind schedule.

Now, it looks like the latest creative director behind the game has parted ways from the project. As reported by Kotaku, Elisabeth Pellen seems to have stepped away from the project. Initially, this creative director was the third person to take charge of the game and has worked on Skull And Bones since 2018. However, now we’re finding that the individual has stepped back to Ubisoft Paris as the directeur editorial online. Kotaku uncovered that through their research into the creative director’s LinkedIn profile. Meanwhile, a statement was provided to Kotaku from the folks over at Ubisoft.

Essentially, their statement suggested that Elisabeth Pellen went into the studio with a mission to reboot the creative direction of Skull And Bones. In their eyes, she had succeeded, and now the team is fulfilling her vision. Furthermore, it was noted that it’s not uncommon for a creative director to move on to a new project or role at this stage of game development. However, sources to Kotaku stated that the studio expected Pellen’s tenure at Ubisoft Singapore to last through the end of the year.

So it’s uncertain if things are going as smoothly as Ubisoft’s statement is leading us to believe. Again, we’re no closer to knowing exactly when this game will have a release date. However, Ubisoft is not giving up on Skull And Bones as they strive to bring this game through the finish line. Now, whether the official release is as expected by players and critics remains to be seen. Currently, the game is slated to launch within the 2023 – 2024 fiscal year. When this title is ready for the public, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While we wait for more information to surface online for the game, you can check out a Skull And Bones trailer in the video embedded below.