Starfield: Where To Get Digipicks, Adhesive & Aluminum

There are certain resources that are absolutely essential in Starfield. Items that you can’t make progress with — and you’ll need a lot of. It isn’t enough to clear outposts to get enough, you’ll need to buy these resources if you’re using them. Ammo is a constant problem in Starfield, but thankfully you can always swap weapons and carry an infinite supply without being encumbered. These three resources? They’re a little trickier to find.

Digipicks are the lockpicks of Starfield — you’ll spend one (or multiple) every time you pick a lock. And there are certain missions where you can spend dozens of these picks while fully exploring a dungeon. Then there’s Adhesive, a resource that’s absolutely required for any weapon mods. If you want to mod your weapons, you’ll need a lot of Adhesive. And finally, we’ll discuss where to find Aluminum. Aluminum and Iron are the two most common resources you’ll need for Outpost Construction. We’ll break up our guide below into three sections — one for each type of activity.

Where To Find Digipicks & Adhesive

Digipicks are thankfully extremely common to purchase from Trade Authority vendors. There are many across the galaxy.

Buying Digipicks & Adhesive

Digipicks are sold commonly by Trade Authority vendors. Look in the Misc. tab of the vendor. They usually only carry 2-3 per restock.

Adhesive is found under the Resources tab and most vendors carry 10-11. Sold by all resource vendors and Trade Authority vendors.

To gain many digipicks and a stockpile of adhesive, travel around to the following systems and clear out the inventory of every Trade Authority in the galaxy. Here’s a quick list of (most!) Trade Authority locations.

Trade Authority / Digipick Locations :

New Atlantis (Jemison System) – Located in The Well. Use the elevator down the path from Jemison Mercantile near the spaceport.

Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis will also sell Digipicks and Adhesive.

Cydonia (Sol System) – On Mars, find the Trade Authority down the main path past the bar, to your right.

Akila City (Cheyenne System) – Found to the right of the main square.

Neon (Volii System) – In the Neon Hub, find the bright yellow exterior.

The Den (Wolf System) – Located on a small spacestation. A very good vendor for selling contraband.

Visit all these locations for a good stockpile of digipicks.

Where To Find Iron, Aluminum & Helium-3

Resources like Iron, Aluminum and Helium-3 can be purchased from special vendors or mined with Extractors. To stock up and build a large outpost, you’ll want to visit multiple vendors across the galaxy and buy their full stacks — they’re shockingly cheap. Buy first until you can get your outposts up-and-running.

Iron and Aluminum are important for creating any outpost structures, while Helium-3 is required to power generators used to provide power to your other devices. Helium-3, like Iron and Aluminum, can be mined from planets or moons. Let’s talk about where to purchase these resources first.

NOTE: These resource vendors also carry Adhesive. Regular resource vendors will not sell Digipicks. You’ll need to visit general stores or Trade Authorities for Digipicks.

Where To Buy Iron, Aluminum & Helium-3 :

Available to purchase in New Atlantis (Jemison System) – buy from Jemison Mercantile near the Spaceport. Go to the Resources tab of the vendor to find all three.

Go to the UC Distribution Center in the Commercial District for a wealth of resources to purchase.

The Miner's Guild in Neon is another very good location for purchasing piles of resources. Neon and New Atlantis also have Trade Authority vendors where you can purchase more.

Can also be purchased from any Trade Authority vendor. The Trade Authority are found in Neon, Akila City, New Atlantis (in The Well) and other minor settlements like The Den (Wolf System) or Cydonia (Sol System).

Once you’re ready, you can also mine these resources with Extractors — these are all basic, starting outpost projects you can begin building immediately. The tricky part is finding these resources.

Where To Mine Iron, Aluminum & Helium-3 :

You can mine for infinite resources of Iron, Aluminum and Helium-3. Place an Outpost and a powered Extractor to begin mining a resource vein — you can spot these with your scanner. Look for green holographic areas when using the scanner.

Helium-3 is commonly found on moons — Luna (Earth's Moon) is an abundant source of Helium-3.

Moons are also extremely good locations for mining Aluminum and Iron. Here are two extremely useful moons for mining resources right away.

Andraphon, Moon of Sumati [Narion System]

, Moon of Sumati [Narion System] Voss, Moon of Olivas [Alpha Centauri System]

Once you have an Outpost with Extractors running, you’ll never run out of Iron, Aluminum or Helium-3. But working toward that goal can be time-consuming. If you need these resources now, they can be very cheaply purchased from any of the vendors listed here. Sometimes you’re better off just buying.