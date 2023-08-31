Starfield: How To Get UC Citizenship

Even if you select the ‘UC Native‘ trait when creating a character in Starfield, you won’t be a United Colonies Citizen. Citizenship is only available to those that serve in the UC, and the only way you can serve is by joining the UC Vanguard. Learn how to join the Vanguard and what you can earn with UC Citizenship below. Luckily, this is one reward that isn’t nearly as difficult as it first seems — there’s a shortcut to unlocking citizenship that doesn’t force you to fight for 10 years or more.

How To Get UC Citizenship

To unlock UC Citizenship and earn a discount on all New Atlantis stores, as well as unlock the ability to purchase property on New Atlantis, you’ll need to join the Vanguard. This is a volunteer army the protects the frontier of the faction.

Joing The UC Vanguard : Jemison – New Atlantis – Use the train to reach the MAST District in New Atlantis. Enter the massive tower in the center of the structure and look to the left. There’s a large Vanguard Kiosk to the left.

: Jemison – New Atlantis – Use the train to reach the MAST District in New Atlantis. Enter the massive tower in the center of the structure and look to the left. There’s a large Vanguard Kiosk to the left. Talk to Commander John Tuala. Anyone can join. Talking to the commander will begin the faction process.

This begins the faction mission ‘Supra Et Ultra‘ — to fully join the Vanguard, you must sign a kiosk, go through orientation, pass a flight exam, then complete a probationary mission.

Step #1: Use the elevator and travel to the Vanguard Orientation Hall. Use the computer and agree to the terms to join. This computer will show if you have a current bounty. If you do, you’ll need to make sure to pay it off.

In the Orientation Hall, you’ll be able to learn the 300~ year history of Starfield. You can also learn more about the different factions. Make sure to stop and use as many terminals as you can. You don’t need to actually listen. Using the terminals will give you a better score when the Commander evaluates you.

Step #2: Reach the Exam Room and use the Flight Simulator. You’ll need to clear three waves of enemy ships. Destroying more enemy ship tier will give you a large sign-on bonus and lower the requirements for citizenship.

Complete three tiers of enemy ships (5 Enemy Ships total) to pass the exam. [NOTE: Or you can lower the difficulty to VERY EASY to make this challenge a breeze.]

To make this easier, quickly allocate all your extra energy to Shields, Weapons and Engine. Especially shields. Boost your shields to maximum then use the rest of your energy to power other combat systems. When targeting shielded enemies, use both lasers and ballistics at the same time to drain their shields fast. After that, continue to fire and use missiles to rapidly destroy the enemy ship’s hull.

Step #3: Return to the Lobby and talk to Commander Tuala. He will evaluate you and inform you how many years you’ve knocked off toward UC Citizenship. Depending on your flight scores, you can take several years off your UC Citizenship requirements.

Unfortunately, that’s STILL way too long. Agree to join the UC Vanguard by taking the oath and take your first mission. The missions will pit you against the Terrormorphs — aliens that are causing problems on the edges of UC space.

When Will I Get UC Citizenship?

UC Citizenship is normally rewarded after years of service — which is far, far too long for a normal player. To speed things up, you’ll want to complete the UC Vanguard Faction Missions.

Midway through the UC Vanguard storyline, you’ll be rewarded with an instant pass to UC Citizenship . UC Citizenship is normally hard to earn and takes years. A normal length of service is 10 years or more!

This event occurs relatively early in the UC Vanguard faction story. You don't need to fully complete it to earn citizenship.

Once you earn UC Citizenship, you’ll be able to purchase property in New Atlantis — the realtor service building is available in the MAST area, in a large building near the memorial park on the upper tier of the city.

UC Citizenship is a special status only the few that serve the colonies can afford or earn. By defeating the Terrormorph menace with your ragtag band of volunteer troops, you’ll finally be able to earn it without waiting 10 years of more.