Starfield: How To Level Up Faster

There is no official respec in Starfield. Leveling up can be a painfully slow experience as you progress through the game, and you’re stuck with whatever skills you’ve already unlocked. Because there’s no respec, you’ll instead have to level up infinitely to get all the skills you really want — you can’t experiment and you can’t go back if you made a mistake. The only way to reset your skills is to load an earlier save file.

And that’s why players are looking for a faster way to level up. If you’re on PC, you can always cheat to level up faster using console commands. We’ll explain how to do that here, but we’ll also offer regular tips to help anyone level up a whole lot faster. There are ways to earn XP quick. Let’s go over a few tactics you can use to rack up levels.

How To Level Up With Cheats

To give yourself more levels, you’ll need to be on PC and use Console Commands. Learn more about console commands here. Here’s a quick explanation to give yourself free skill points.

Open the console window with tilde [ ` / ~ ].

window with [ ]. Type the command: player.setlevel [###]

[###] Replace [###] with the level you want to set.

Ex. If you want to be Level 75, type: player.setlevel 75

This will automatically grant you a higher level and free skill points you can use however you like. But, if you want to level up legit — or you’re on consoles — there are more methods for quickly earning XP. Let’s go over the best methods.

How To Level Up Faster | Legit Methods

To earn XP faster, you’ll want to do more than main missions or side missions — the fastest way to earn XP is to explore, kill fauna, complete mission board quests and use a dirty difficulty trick.

Method #1: The Best Method – For late-game players and anyone that can reach high-level planets with Starborn enemy ships, you can earn 1,000 XP per kill. Travel to any planet labeled Level 75 danger level and turn your difficulty to VERY HARD . While in space over the planet, search for Starborn ships. These will appear even if you haven’t played through the main story.

– For late-game players and anyone that can reach high-level planets with enemy ships, you can earn per kill. Travel to any planet labeled danger level and turn your difficulty to . While in space over the planet, search for Starborn ships. These will appear even if you haven’t played through the main story. If you spot a deadly Starborn enemy ship, immediately turn down the difficulty to VERY EASY .

. Destroy the enemy ship and collect your rewards. You can earn ~1,000 XP per destroyed ship.

This method also works when clearing our bases. When taking Missions from any Mission Board, turn up the difficulty to Very Hard before arriving on the planet. After landing on the planet and arriving at the enemy outpost, turn the difficulty to Very Easy. This works because the spawned enemies will still drop the same high-level XP and even the Legendary loot.

Method #2: Early Game Exploration – Once you access your ship, at the very start of the game, you can earn loads of free XP just by exploring every planet. Travel to every planet and moon you can reach, landing on each to earn an Exploration bonus. This XP stacks up fast. Best to do this very early in the game for free XP and levels.

I recommend doing this very early in the game. By scanning planets and surveying them, you’ll earn 200-300 XP per planet. It can be monotonous work, but you’ll earn skill points without having to fire a single shot. A great way to give yourself levels very early.

Method #3: Mid-Game Hunting Fauna – Hunting high level fauna can give you extremely fast XP in the mid-game. Travel to the Schrodinger System (near the Kryx System) to hunt fauna. These enemies give 100-250 XP per kill. Go to planets where Fauna is classified as Abundant . Toliman is another abundant hunting planet. You can return here anytime to hunt Terrormorphs . These aliens can drop upwards of 300 XP per kill . XP can be randomized and also depends on your current level.

– Hunting high level fauna can give you extremely fast XP in the mid-game. Travel to the (near the Kryx System) to hunt fauna. These enemies give per kill. Go to planets where Fauna is classified as .

And finally, there are Mission Board missions. These generally send you into combat areas on planets you haven’t visited — you can get the double bonus of exploring planets for the first time and wiping out groups of enemies for XP. Main missions will also give you a huge XP boost. The final main missions also give huge XP drops. Play through the main story and you’ll earn several levels extremely fast. But, nothing beats destroying those Starborn ships.