Starfield: How To Complete ‘Into The Unknown’ | Quest Walkthrough

If you want to learn swanky space magic in Starfield, you are going to have to plod through the main quest.

Starfield has a seemingly endless array of side quests for you to experience, however, engaging with the main quest isn’t something you should avoid. Similar to the likes of Skyrim, a lot of funky things start happening once you get to dabbling along the beaten path, and ‘Into The Unknown’ is the first quest to really mix things up.

Of course, it goes without saying that this guide will touch on all kinds of spoilers. We will try to keep them light, but the nature of the content makes avoiding them entirely impossible. With that in mind, this guide is going to walk you through how to complete ‘Into The Unknown’ and show you how to unlock some wacky things.

How To Start ‘Into The Unknown’

Like with most quests, you can’t start Into The Unknown until you’ve completed the quest prior, in this case, ‘The Old Neighbourhood’. The quest will be automatically added to your journal, and you will be required to head to ‘The Eye’, a mysterious space station that Constellation uses to track down all kinds of stellar gubbins.

Simply use ‘Set Course’ to travel to the general location of The Eye and dock. Once on board, head through the halls and meet with Vladimir. Don’t worry, The Eye is quite small so you won’t have to do much looking to track him down.

Vladimir will ask you to check on some relic-based leads in addition to finding out what happened to Andreja. Turns out she was sent on the same goose chase and hasn’t been in contact for a while. With objectives in hand, let’s head out.

Note: We are fairly certain the planets you are sent to are somewhat randomised. As a result, we won’t name-drop any planets for this quest as they may not coincide with your own experience.

Heading To The First Planet

Jump to the designated location. If your ship is heavy or has a weaker Grav Drive it may take several jumps to get there. You are looking for the Abandoned Mine landing zone.

Once planetside, follow your tracker to a, well, Abandoned Mine. Be prepared for a fight, as inside, there are some unsavoury folk.

Once inside the main cavern, you will meet Andreja who swiftly kills an assailant. The game tries to push the idea that this was a complex moral quandary and that you should care about Andreja killing someone who was clearly trying to kill her. Roleplay however you want. In either case, Andreja will join you for the rest of the quest.

Before you go any deeper into the cave, be sure to interact with the nearby terminal to activate a Robot to help you fight through the bandit hordes.

This section is incredibly linear, but it is also fairly large. The real challenge isn’t in navigating the walkways and corridors of the mine but in the sheer number of bandits who are looking to put a bullet in your brain. We advise moving through this section slowly. The areas are designed well enough to naturally guide you through the area, however, if you get lost, don’t forget to use your scanner to reveal the way.

Once you have made it to the artefact, equip your Cutter, destroy the debris, and claim your prize. After a short vision and conversation with Andreja, you will be free to explore and loot before heading off to your next destination.

Heading To The Second Planet

The second planet is less stressful. Simply land, head to the nearby cave, and go spelunking. We encountered no enemies in this area – we simply made our way through the cave until we bumped into the artefact. Once again use your Cutter to clear the debris and pick up the artefact for another funky vision.

Returning To The Lodge

With both artefacts in hand and Andreja confirmed to be alive, it’s time to return to The Lodge on New Atlantis. Plonk the artefacts onto the pedestal, listen to some exposition, and get a message from Vladimir. He wants to talk with you aboard The Eye.

Not only that, but Andreja will join your Crew as a permanent ally, which is a nice mid-mission reward.

Reporting To Vladimir

Head back to The Eye (lots of running around in this quest), and talk to Vladimir. He will inform you of an anomaly he’s detected, and he wants you to go investigate. With that out of the way, jump to another randomly determined planet.

Heading To The Final Planet

Jump and land on the designated planet in your Journal. Your goal here is to locate an anomaly by following the clues shown on your scanner. The trick here is to look for distortions on your scanner and head towards them. This will lead you to a large temple. Be warned, there could be hostile native wildlife along the way so keep your eyes peeled and gun at the ready.

Ring Puzzle

Once you have made it to the temple, head into the main structure. You will see a large set of rings. This is a fairly basic puzzle that requires you to use your Boostpack to fly into lights that spawn around the rings. This will cause the rings to spin and music to play. Keep doing this until the rings form a portal. Head through and experience your last vision of this quest.

You will awake outside the temple with a new system unlocked – Powers. In this case, you have unlocked Anti-Gravity Field which allows you to manipulate gravity around you – ideal for combat against multiple enemies.

Reward

With everything in hand, it’s time to complete this quest and receive your reward. Head back to The Lodge, show them your newfound power, and then once again fly to The Eye. Dock, talk to Vladimir and receive the following:

11000 Credits

450 EXP

Not a bad haul overall. In this quest, you’ve nabbed an ally, a new power, a hefty chunk of EXP and a wallet full of cash.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.