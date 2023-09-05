Starfield: How To Complete ‘Supra et Ultra’ | Quest Walkthrough

There are a lot of factions to join in Starfield, but one of the earliest you can dabble with is the UC Vanguard.

The Vanguard are the soldiers who patrol and defend the outer reaches of UC-controlled space. An honourable profession that will eventually lead to citizenship – if you survive long enough to get the nod of course. In this guide, we will walk you through how to join the Vanguard and how to complete ‘Supra et Ultra’.

How To Start ‘Supra et Ultra’

To join the Vanguard you need to complete the ‘Supra et Ultra’ quest. This quest can be started if you follow along with the Constellation questline, however, you can also start it the moment you enter New Atlantis. Head to the MAST building and take a left. You will see the Vanguard recruitment desk manned by Commander Tuala.

Talk to Commander Tuala and he will happily consider your application – you just need to pass some tests. He will direct you to the registration office, and your journey to become a captain of the Vanguard will begin.

Registration Office

To get to the registration office and pass the induction. There is an elevator that will take you there and a terminal with some questions. The answer should be obvious – just do what the Vanguard wants and you will be fine. You will also have to pay off any bounties you currently have on your head. With this out of the way, you will be cleared to move on to the next part of your assessment.

Observation Hall

To get to your combat training test you need to make it through the Observation Hall. This hall contains huge chunks of Starfield’s lore and history. You can ignore all of it and run straight through to the combat test, but highly recommend you take the time to absorb this information. Not only is it interesting, but failure to engage with it will come up as a negative when Commander Tuala views your notes at the end of the quest.

Combat Simulation

With all of that out of the way, it’s time for some combat simulation. This is focused on space combat and requires you to clear three waves of enemy ships. This is a fairly straightforward set of encounters that can be retried if you fail. Not only that but if you are feeling brave, you can stay in the simulation for extra waves. The more waves you clear, the better your reward at the end of the quest.

We found that clearing Wave 4 was the limit of our space-faring abilities. Needless to say, the simulation gets very difficult.

Return To Commander Tuala & Rewards

With everything done and dusted it’s time to return to Commander Tuala. He will look over your results, and based on how you performed, you will be given slightly different dialogue. Provided you passed (we assume you can’t fail), you will receive your probationary assignment and an enrolment fee (which changes based on performance). We received:

5800 Credits

500 EXP

This is a mighty fine reward for a very simple quest. Even if you choose to not continue your Vanguard career, that’s a nice chunk of money and a hefty bump in EXP. Well worth doing.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.