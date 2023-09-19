Starfield: How To Complete ‘Starboard’ | Quest Walkthrough

Starfield's universe just a whole lot bigger. The Starborn have arrived and now you have to deal with them.

Starfield can be a pretty chill experience, but every now and then it will throw the galaxy’s largest spanner at you and you can’t help but be taken aback. At the end of ‘All That Money Can Buy’ you are introduced to the Starborn – a mysterious faction that nobody has ever heard of. Kinda spooky.

That quest ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but Starborn takes off right where it left off. You are in space around Neon, the Starborn are chatting with you, and things aren’t looking too good. In this walkthrough, we will guide you through this quest so you can get the best outcome.

How To Deal With The Starborn

The Starborn mean business. Their ship is unknown origin, and if Walter is to be believed, it’s also pretty darn powerful. The Starborn will give you two demands:

Hand over the artefact

Stop looking for artefacts

They aren’t willing to budge on any of these demands. They are also very unwilling to share any information about themselves – only that knowledge is dangerous, they are only intervening because we forced their hand, and that they aren’t against blowing us up. Needless to say, they aren’t exactly the friendliest bunch.

You have the option to jettison the artefact if you want, but this is the worst way to deal with the situation. This leaves two viable options:

Power up your Grav Drive and get out of there

Fight your way out

The first option is very safe. Simply put a bunch of power into your Grav Drive and skedaddle. If you aren’t well equipped for dogfighting, this is probably your best bet.

If you are an ace pilot with a decent ship, you can absolutely fight the Starborn. They are level 30, which is likely far higher than your current level. That being said, if you go in guns blazing, the Starborn spend a lot of time trying to evade you – not attack you. Their ship is incredibly fast and can activate a cloak. If you are persistent with your pressure and use Target Lock to gun down their weapons and engines, you should be able to safely deal with the Starborn.

Sadly, you are not able to destroy, board, or steal the ship. The moment the Starborn ship is near death (or vulnerable to boarding as we found out) they will launch powerful projectiles that disable your ship. They will then Grav Jump out of the system letting you return to the lodge – possibly with more valuable data on the mysterious ship.

Return To The Lodge

Once back at The Lodge, you can inform Constellation of this new faction. The members of Constellation are torn on who the Starborn could be, with some coming to the conclusion that they are an alien species, whilst others find it doubtful. In any case, they are all intrigued and Victor wants to look into it more.

Before you end the quest, head to the artefact table and add the artefact you nabbed from Neon. This will complete the quest and land you a smooth 300 EXP.

That’s all we have on Starfield for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.