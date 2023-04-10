Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Farm Section in Chapter 1

While Resident Evil 4 Remake can take several hours to complete on a first playthrough, the game retains one of the cornerstone aspects of the long-running survival horror series that has fans coming back to play the game over and over: speedrunning. Like its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 Remake will grade players’ performance at the end of a playthrough with your total playtime being a major part of determining your ranking for that playthrough. The game even has an in-game clock on its pause menu so players can see how long their current playthrough has been going on. While just running through the game is one way to get through it quickly, there are also hidden skips that allow players to completely avoid entire sections of the game to cut down on their time.

One of these areas that has a notable skip is found in the game’s first Chapter in the farm area that Leon must get through right after completing The Village sequence (which also has its own skip for players with long-range weaponry). This skip will allow players to avoid going around the outside of the barn with the gear needed to open the gate and instead enter the barn immediately and can turn what would be a multiple-minute sequence into just a few seconds. This guide will tell players how to skip the farm section in Chapter 1 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The Red9 Pistol Free | Best Handgun Location | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Village Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Castle Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Castle Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Village Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The LE 5 SMG & CQBR Assault Rifle | Weapon Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Where To Find All Clockwork Castellans | Collectible Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Exclusive Weapon Perks | Fully Upgraded Guns Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Small Keys | Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: A Masterpiece Achievement Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Astute Appraiser Achievement Guide

How To Skip The Farm In Resident Evil 4 Remake

After completing the Village sequence, players will be pointed toward the farm in order to make their way toward the lake. Passing through a pair of giant steel doors, a windmill will become visible. After passing a small shed with a typewriter inside, go to the right to find a Ganado tending to some hay that is under a small window. Around the corner from this pile of hay is a door that is locked from the other side. The way players would usually get this door open is to go all the way around the farm and get into the building from the walkway that leads to the barn’s second floor. To skip this process, make sure that you have a grenade, which can be found in a few spots in the village with one grenade being right next to the shotgun mounted on the wall. Take this grenade and throw it at the door through the open window to unlock the door.

With the door now unlocked, players can run inside, grab the gear needed to open the gate that must be raised to progress, take the ladder up, and jump through the window that would have been used to enter the building on the intended path. Place the gear in the mechanism and open the gate to progress past the farm.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Parry | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Perform Melee/Grapple Moves | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Quick Turn | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Combination Lock Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Crystal Marble Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Del Lago Boss Fight Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Church Insignia Key Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Save Hewie the Dog | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Do the Del Lago Easter Egg | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Village | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Village Sequence | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Stained Glass Church Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Cabin | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bella Sisters Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bitores Méndez Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Treasury Four Swords Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Dining Hall Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Headless Statue Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley Section Walkthrough | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Verdugo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Duo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Beat The Krauser Knife Battle | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ramón Salazar Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Electronic Lock Puzzles Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Jack Krauser Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Osmund Saddler Boss Guide