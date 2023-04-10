Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Make The Most Money | 2,000,000 Farming Tips

If you want to buy the Infinite Rocket Launcher in NG+, you’ll need plenty of pesetas. The reigning currency of Resident Evil 4 can be earned by collecting treasure and selling stuff you don’t need to the merchant. Getting the most amount of money is incredibly important for certain runs, and the Infinite Rocket Launcher can make high difficulties incredibly easy — especially if you need to finish with a high ranking. The Rocket Launcher makes speedrunning simple, and while you can’t use it to get the best unlockables (those require completing the game on a regular NG, not NG+) it’s still worth it to collect lots of cash.

On the hardest difficulties, you’ll need to spend your valuable cash on upgrades. Because you can still use Bonus Weapons like the Handcannon and Chicago Sweeper, you’ll need cash to fully upgrade these weapons. When fully upgraded, you can unlock Unlimited Ammo for both. Once you have unlimited ammo, you can freely sell everything else you find and earn back cash. Depending on your needs, you’ll want to adjust your build to make the most money possible.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake guides:

All Village Treasures | All Village Requests | All Castle Treasures | All Castle Requests | All Island Treasures | All Island Requests | Free Red9 Location | Free CQBR & LE 5 Locations | All Clockwork Castellan Locations | All Exclusive Perks | All Unlockable Weapons & Cosmetics

How To Make The Most Pesetas | Best Earnings Guide

To earn cash, you need to sell ammo / items, sell treasures with maximum gem bonus, and hunt for rare treasures. The best way to do that is by finding every treasure on the map — that’s the starting method and the most straightforward. You can bring extra cash with you on NG+, allowing you to instantly purchase the Unlimited Rocket Launcher or other upgrades.

Hunt for treasures . Find all treasure locations here: Village, Castle & Island.

. Find all treasure locations here: Village, Castle & Island. Sell valuable items . Find hidden Rhinoceros Beetles or Gold Eggs.

. Find hidden Rhinoceros Beetles or Gold Eggs. Sell ammo and healing items . With the right charms, some common healing items sell as much as treasure.

. With the right charms, some common healing items sell as much as treasure. Sell Bonus Weapons. If you’re on a Hardcore / Professional Run, you can sell Bonus Weapons / Extra Guns for a quick infusion of cash.

To make the most cash and save up, I recommend completing a Standard or Assisted run. A full run can be completed in about 5~ hours (while using skips) — focus on making as much money as possible. Remember to sell all your gems and guns before the final battle to see how much treasure you have total.

To get more cash, you’ll need to earn Charms. You can earn Charms by spending Tokens at the Shooting Range. Certain Charms, when equipped, give you a bonus — this is a time-consuming activity, so if you don’t have the charms, you need already, don’t do this on a speed run.

Charms For Earning More Money : Rhinoceros Beetle : +100% Healing Item Resale Value Luis Sera : +20% Weapon Resale Value Leon With Shotgun : +40% Ammo Resale Value

:

If you replay with an Unlimited Ammo weapon you can sell every ammo you find. With these charms equipped, Gold Eggs sell for 18,000 — Mixed Herb (G+Y+R) sell for 20,000. Make sure to equip the charms before selling. Magnum Ammo is the most valuable, just behind Bolts. Both are extremely rare, but Bolts are easier to craft (when finding common extra knives) and sell for 500~ each.

Using all these tactics can help you earn plenty of cash. This is only useful for maximizing your earning while speedrunning or if you’re aiming to unlock the most expensive weapon in the game — the Unlimited Rocket Launcher. If you’re aiming to unlock the bonus Rocket Launcher, you’ll also want to get the Leon With Rocket Launcher Charm for a huge -20% cost reduction. That’s 400,000 off the price instantly.