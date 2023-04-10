Super Mario Bros Movie Releases Animated “Peaches” Music Video

To say that the Super Mario Bros Movie has dominated the news over the last several days would be an understatement. You could argue that it’s been about a week of information because everyone was trying to guess how the movie would do, how the actors would be received in their roles, etc. Turns out, the movie was destined for greatness because it had the biggest animated opening in history across its 5-day opening window. Those who have seen it have praised many elements of the film. But the one thing that seems to be taking off more than anything is that Bowser has a musical number in the film.

Yes, really. Bowser sings a song about Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros Movie, and fans can’t get enough of it. Oh, and the team behind the movie can’t get enough of it, either. You might recall that they dropped a live-action version of the song via Jack Black singing on a stage and playing piano. Well, now they’ve done an animated version with clips from the movie, and it’s everything you’d expect from it.

Check it out below:

Love really makes a turtle come out of his shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/U26p0U75mW — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 10, 2023

So yeah, they’re going full tilt with this thing, and someone on Twitter pointed out why. The song is eligible for “Best Original Song” at various awards shows, and that would be a big win for Mario, Nintendo, Illumination, and more if that were to work out.

Plus, that would mean that Jack Black would likely get to perform the song at the Oscars, and that would be worth the price of admission just to see how the various stars react to his performance. But that’s a long way off from happening at present.

Still, it’s incredible to see such attention given to the song. It’s possible that this is not unlike what Disney went through with Encanto, where their song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” caught fire and took over everything for some time. Whether or not we’ll hear people singing “Peaches” everywhere remains to be seen. But you never know.

Regardless of what happens with the song, the movie is on its way to being a smash hit in the long term, and that could lead to many things going forward. Fans are already speculating about what Nintendo and Illumination could do next. Nintendo has plenty of IPs that could get the animation treatment.

The teams are staying silent so far on what might happen next. But after the success of everything the film has touched, they’d be foolish not to do something.