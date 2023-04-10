Konami Shares Some Incredible Stats From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Update:

Comments so far have praised the compilation and have expressed interest in Konami going back to revisit some of the other iconic franchises they brought out.

Original Story…

If you recall, last year, there was a collection drop for several Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games. Those of you who enjoyed the earlier releases of this franchise might have been keen on picking the collection up. After all, it brought out games that were released back in 1989 through 1994. So if you’re a fan of that era of gaming or lived through it, this collection might have already been on your radar. Fortunately, it seems that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection has hit some impressive stats. In fact, the folks over at Konami have started to chime in about what they’ve learned from the game stats since it launched back in August of last year.

Konami took to Twitter today and unveiled that there were over a million copies sold of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. This collection also found that Shredder has been taken down two million times, there were over six million pizza’s eaten, over three hundred million foot soldiers were defeated, and a million of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ friends were saved. That’s quite a feat and shows that players were thrilled at reliving these classic beat ’em up titles all over again. Those pizza pals sure know how to throw down, and if you haven’t already purchased this collection, it’s currently available now. But as mentioned, there are quite a few video games that come packed with this game.

Games Included In The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES) 1989

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) 1989

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES) 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy) 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time (Arcade) 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy) 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) 1992

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time (SNES) 1992

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis) 1992

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy) 1993

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) 1993

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) 1993

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) 1994

Players interested in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection can pick the game up right now. This collection can be acquired for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. You can also check out the game trailer for this collection in the video we have embedded above.