Redfall Gameplay Showcases A Brutal Fight With The Rook

Redfall is among the more anticipated Microsoft exclusives heading in the marketplace this year. If you’ve been following the game very long, then you know that the title will have various enemy types to battle with. Today, thanks to an IGN video upload, we’re getting a look into a battle against what’s called a Rook. This is a brutal vampire beast you’ll have to fight, and fortunately, having a team of players aiding in the battle should make it a bit of a more straightforward experience when facing one of the behemoths.

IGN released one of their First Gameplay showcases today for Redfall. As mentioned, this is all about a battle against the Rook. It’s a brief gameplay showcase that only lasts about three minutes. However, the battle itself is long, as the video has different cuts. But we get a little more insight into how the combat might look when we go head to head with this enemy. Rook is a brutal vampire tank-like character that is summoned on the map.

Not only is the Rook incredibly powerful and hard to damage, but this vampire is also fast. You’ll find the Rook will cut down the distance between a hero easily, so you can’t expect to stay in any one spot very long. Instead, it looks like the game plan here is to be on the constant move. It even looks like a couple of our companion players in this session were taken out and needed a revival. But it does look like there is a good reason to spend some time fighting this vampire off, as the loot it will drop might be worth picking up.

If you haven’t followed this game, Redfall is an upcoming FPS title set in a fictional island town. Unfortunately, this island becomes invaded by a legion of vampires that blocks out the sun while also cutting the island off from the rest of the world. Now stuck with bloodthirsty demons and a cultist group that will do their bidding, players are stepping into the role of a hero protagonist. Each playable hero comes with their own unique attributes, and we already know you’ll be able to connect with friends online to play in a group session. Redfall is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms on May 2, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the latest combat footage or a hero breakdown of Layla here.