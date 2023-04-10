Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Goat Head Section in Chapter 9

While Resident Evil 4 Remake can take several hours to complete on a first playthrough, the game retains one of the cornerstone aspects of the long-running survival horror series that has fans coming back to play the game over and over: speedrunning. Like its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 Remake will grade players’ performance at the end of a playthrough with your total playtime being a major part of determining your ranking for that playthrough. The game even has an in-game clock on its pause menu so players can see how long their current playthrough has been going on. While just running through the game is one way to get through it quickly, there are also hidden skips that allow players to completely avoid entire sections of the game to cut down on their time.

One of these more notable skips is found during Chapter 9 when Leon and Ashley are collecting the heads of different animals to complete the Headless Statue puzzle. This puzzle leads players into 3 different rooms, each of which has their own challenge to overcome. The Goat Head sees players being lowered into a room with many cultists in order to raise a bridge that leads to the key item. This skip allows players to get past this room without engaging any enemies, saving you resources and time. This guide will tell players how to skip the Goat Head section in Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Skip The Goat Head Section In Resident Evil 4 Remake

When going to collect the Goat Head for the Headless Statue, players will find a bridge in the Gallery room that leads directly to the item. Halfway across the bridge, however, a Zealot will pull a lever on a nearby platform that will lower the bridge. This then tasks players with fighting through the room to get to the lever to raise the bridge back up. The way to skip this part of the chapter is to have some sort of explosives like a mine-equipped bolt from the Bolt Launcher or just a grenade and throw it at the lever.

Once the explosive is over by the lever, progress towards the Goat Head to have the Zealot approach the lever. If timed correctly, the explosive will kill the Zealot, not allowing them to pull the lever and allowing players to simply walk across the bridge and get the Goat Head without having to fight through the Gallery.

