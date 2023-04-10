Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Dynamite Room in Chapter 11

While Resident Evil 4 Remake can take several hours to complete on a first playthrough, the game retains one of the cornerstone aspects of the long-running survival horror series that has fans coming back to play the game over and over: speedrunning. Like its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 Remake will grade players’ performance at the end of a playthrough with your total playtime being a major part of determining your ranking for that playthrough. The game even has an in-game clock on its pause menu so players can see how long their current playthrough has been going on. While just running through the game is one way to get through it quickly, there are also hidden skips that allow players to completely avoid entire sections of the game to cut down on their time.

Shortly after starting Chapter 11, Leon and Luis will come across a part of the mine that has caved in. In order to get past this obstacle, they go to a nearby area filled with enemies including two chainsaw-wielding enemies in order to collect some Dynamite to blast through the debris. This skip will save you a lot of ammo and time by allowing you to get through the cave with out getting the TNT. This guide will tell players how to skip the Dynamite Room in Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The Red9 Pistol Free | Best Handgun Location | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Village Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Castle Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Castle Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Village Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The LE 5 SMG & CQBR Assault Rifle | Weapon Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Where To Find All Clockwork Castellans | Collectible Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Exclusive Weapon Perks | Fully Upgraded Guns Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Small Keys | Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: A Masterpiece Achievement Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Astute Appraiser Achievement Guide

How to Skip the Dynamite Room In Resident Evil 4 Remake

This is a fairly easy skip to perform but will require players to spend a decent amount of money and take up some inventory space to do so. In order to get through the cave without the TNT, something with an equal amount of explosive power needs to be used, which means players will need to use the Rocket Launcher. This can be the single-use Rocket Launcher that can be purchased at any time after the Del Lago boss fight at the end of Chapter 3 for either 50,000 Pesetas on Assisted Difficulty, 80,000 Pesetas on Standard, or 160,000 Pesetas on Hardcore and Professional, or the Infinite Rocket Launcher that can be purchased for 2,000,000 Pesetas in New Game+. Whichever one you decide to use, all you have to do is shoot a rocket at the wall of debris and the path will be cleared. Watch out for the falling rocks, however, as they will roll down the mine shaft and will instantly kill Leon if they run him over.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Parry | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Perform Melee/Grapple Moves | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Quick Turn | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Combination Lock Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Crystal Marble Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Del Lago Boss Fight Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Church Insignia Key Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Save Hewie the Dog | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Do the Del Lago Easter Egg | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Village | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Village Sequence | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Stained Glass Church Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Cabin | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bella Sisters Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bitores Méndez Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Treasury Four Swords Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Dining Hall Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Headless Statue Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley Section Walkthrough | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Verdugo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Duo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Beat The Krauser Knife Battle | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ramón Salazar Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Electronic Lock Puzzles Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Jack Krauser Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Osmund Saddler Boss Guide