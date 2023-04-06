Resident Evil 4 Remake: You Talk Too Much Achievement Guide

While many of the major bosses in Resident Evil 4 Remake have Achievements and Trophies for defeating them, there are a few special cases where there is an extra challenge or task given to the player during specific encounters where they can unlock another Achievement. One of these bosses is against the monstrous form of Ramón Salazar. This Achievement/Trophy, called You Talk Too Much, tasks players with throwing a grenade into Salazar’s mouth. This can seem pretty challenging since he is so quick and can kill you very quickly if you try and line up a grenade throw, but there is actually a very easy method of how to complete this challenge. This guide will tell players how to unlock the You Talk Too Much Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The You Talk Too Much Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The boss fight with Ramón Salazar is found near the end of Chapter 12 is can be quite a challenge to overcome. For a full guide on how to defeat the last Castellan, you can find Gameranx’s tips on how to tackle this encounter here. For the You Talk Too Much Achievement and Trophy, however, the only thing that you need to know about this encounter is that you are able to stun the boss and that you should make sure you have at least one grenade on you since that item is what the entire Achievement revolves around.

The monstrous form of Salazar sees what remains of his human body inside the mouth of the Plagas that now envelops him. The best way to get a grenade into the creature’s mouth is to first get the creature to stay in a single location on the ground. During many of his attacks, Salazar makes himself open to being attacked. When you do enough damage to his body, Salazar will become stunned, giving you a chance to safely approach him and hit a critical strike with your knife. Instead of using this opportunity to stab him with a knife, this is where you can through a grenade into his mouth. Take out your grenade and throw it directly at Salazar’s body inside the creature’s mouth to unlock this Achievement and Trophy.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

