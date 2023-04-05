Valve Reveals The Most Played Games In March For The Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck has proven to be quite a popular gaming handheld. It’s a miniature gaming PC that you can take wherever you go, and since it connects to several digital marketplaces like Steam, there are plenty of video game options to enjoy. So now that we’re in the month of April, we’re starting to see some stats pop up regarding what players were enjoying this past month. For the Valve Steam Deck, it was unveiled just what games were featured the most on the official Steam Deck Twitter account. Fortunately, since the handheld is able to play quite a few heavy-hitting video game titles, there are plenty of big-name games that you are all likely well familiar with.

Hogwarts Legacy is the top spot on the list that gained the most time when playing the Valve Steam Deck. It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise with that title because of the magnitude of hype the game received. Fans couldn’t wait to dive into their own magical fantasy world as they charted off their school year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, that particular game also came out back in February of this year, so there were likely quite a few players that were either still chipping away at the campaign or side quests, along with players who were just getting started within the month of March. With that said, this was not the only heavy-hitting game that made the list.

Steam Deck’s Top Played Games of March 2023

Hogwarts Legacy

Elden Ring

Stardew Valley

Vampire Survivors

Octopath Traveler II

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Dead Cells

Cyberpunk 2077

Brotato

Hades

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Monster Hunter Rise

Fallout 4

Persona 5 Royal

Slay the Spire

No Man’s Sky

Resident Evil 4

The list of games is quite filled with massive video game hits and can further show just how capable this handheld is when playing some of the latest titles. Of course, now more companies are starting to bring out their own competitor handheld devices, such as the Asus ROG Ally. So it should be interesting to see just how well the Valve Steam Deck does in the market when more alternative gaming handheld devices begin to pop up in the market.