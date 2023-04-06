XDefiant Closed Beta Set For Next Week Alongside A Showcase

Ubisoft has not had a very strong year so far in 2023. The year started with reports that Ubisoft was missing out on some financial goals they had set. That followed with the slew of game projects being canceled alongside another delay for the anticipated pirate MMO, Skull and Bones. But while certain games were getting killed off, XDefiant managed to escape execution. What initially started out as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant has since dropped the Tom Clancy handle to become a completely new original Ubisoft FPS experience.

It was in 2021 that players got their first look into the game. This was a closed test of a pre-alpha version of the title, but now the studio at Ubisoft San Francisco wants to try the game out with more players. So a second test was held in February, and now a new closed beta is coming to the game this month. In fact, you can still register to try and get a spot on the game. But best of all, there will not be any NDAs with this closed beta. So we should see plenty of gameplay action from various online outlets, whether that’s YouTube or Twitch.

Tune in to the XDefiant Showcase April 13 at 10am PST for an inside look at the game and an exciting showmatch! Register now for the Closed Beta at https://t.co/sGKjIp9scW pic.twitter.com/K4La2XgZG4 — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 6, 2023

If you don’t get access to the closed beta of XDefiant from registering alone, then you’re still not out of luck. There will be Twitch Drops enabled to give players a chance at gaining access. So you’ll want to check out Twitch channels streaming the game with Twitch Drops activated. That might help you gain access, as you only need to watch at least thirty minutes of the streamer to start seeing codes being dropped. Hopefully, more players will be jumping into the game and providing feedback for developers to ensure a thrilling experience makes its way out into the marketplace when it’s officially ready for a full launch.

Again, if you need a refresher, XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play FPS arena shooter. This game will feature different characters from Ubisoft franchises such as The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell in a six vs. six setup. For now, you can learn more about the closed beta here while also tuning into Ubisoft’s streams on April 13, 2023, at 10 AM PST to see an inside look into the game. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.