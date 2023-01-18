Ubisoft’s Project Q Has Reportedly Been Canceled

Ubisoft has not had a great start to the year. 2023 has already seen plenty of downs for the company. It was just last week that news emerged online that the company canceled several games, and with it came a slew of internal delays. One of those delays was unveiled publicly, with Ubisoft pushing back the release of Skull & Bones. But now a new report is going out thanks to Insider Gaming. It seems that Ubisoft’s internal team canceled another potential game. What makes this a bit interesting is we’re not sure if this is a game considered from the initial three unannounced games being killed off.

If you don’t recall, the three games that were reportedly killed off were games that were unannounced. But, the Project Q game was announced, and even Ubisoft asked for playtesters to try the title out. While the game was set to receive several tests this year, it seems that was quickly cut short with the project being axed. The game didn’t have too many details regarding what players could expect, but it looked to be a battle arena title rather than a battle royale game.

So, we heard you heard… 🤷



‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Ubisoft might have unveiled the project, but some are wondering if this is still considered one of the games being canceled from the initially reported three unannounced titles. So far, no confirmation has made its way on that front. If this is another game that was killed off, it might seem that there are still cuts going on internally as the company tries to bring down costs. Likewise, it might be an effort to focus more on the core title franchises that may prove to bring sales. After all, there were rumors that several games were in development as the studio sought out experiences playtesters found enjoyable.

That could be the case for Ubisoft’s Project Q, as players might not have found the gameplay to be all that thrilling. But that, of course, is just speculation as we’re still waiting for official comments to be made about the sudden cancellation of the video game project. At any rate, there haven’t been too many positive news pieces emerging online regarding Ubisoft as of late. Hopefully, the studio will be able to pull through and turn things around as they progress through the year.

