Anno 1800 Heading To Xbox X/S And PS5 On March 16

Ubisoft has announced that its city-building game Anno 1800 will be making its way onto current-generation consoles in a couple of months’ time. The strategic city-builder was first released for PC back in 2019 and has since amassed more than 2.5 million players. This marks the first time in 25 years that a core Anno title will launch on console and has been developed by Ubisoft Mainz, the studio responsible for creating the original PC version of the title.

The title has seen a tailored overhaul specifically for console gamers. According to Ubisoft, Anno 1800 Console Edition will offer players the full Anno experience with a completely redesigned and improved UI and controls. Alongside the game’s console release announcement, a new trailer showcasing the specifics of this redesign has also been shared by the developers. You can check it out for yourself right here to get an idea of how the game has been optimized to work best on consoles and TV screens as opposed to on PC.

Those opting to purchase Anno 1800 Console Edition will find all of the free pre-existing game updates for PC bundled into the console version of the game. Eager city-builders can also pre-order the title now ahead of its March release date in order to grab a few additional perks. Those pre-ordering the game will be able to choose from the Standard and Deluxe versions of Anno 1800. Standard includes the base game and its biggest updates. Those opting for the Deluxe version will also get the base game, its biggest game updates and three additional cosmetics packs; the Pedestrian Zone, the Amusements Pack and Vibrant Cities. All those pre-ordering or purchasing Anno 1800 will receive the imperial and the console founder packs. These contain extra cosmetic bonuses, plus a digital artbook and game soundtrack.

Anno 1800 gives players the power to construct their own empires amidst the grind of the 19th-century European Industrial Revolution. There’s a huge amount of resource and population management to contend with, as dealing with the nitty-gritty of building cities and societies will speak to players’ inherent leadership qualities. There’ll also be the option to take on Anno 1800 in online co-op or PvP multiplayer as well as the single-player experience. Expanding your empire and building a range of metropolises will be much harder when done alone, so Anno 1800 looks like it’ll be a satisfying time-sink with friends.

The game releases on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on March 16. Anno 1800 is currently available on PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store and Steam.

Source