Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Cook Bell Pepper Puffs

Disney Dreamlight Valley is known for having many things to cook in the game and players often have to use a variety of different meals in the game as an objective for a quest. Cooking meals is also very important because it can boost your energy a lot more than just eating, say, carrots. You need the energy to be able to fish, mine, garden, and much more. Fully cooked meals can boost your energy a lot more or you can use the meals to gift to your villagers and boost your friendship level with them.

There are many different recipes in the game that vary with many different ingredients and levels of energy they provide. Some recipes only require three or fewer ingredients, while some others need five. Today we will be teaching you how to make Bell Pepper Puffs which is a three-star Appetizer in the game.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley Guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments | How To Reset Scrooge’s Store | What To Feed Each Critter | How To Unlock Stitch | How To Make A Gingerbread House | How To Make Fruitcake | How To Make A Yule Log | How To Make Hot Cocoa | How To Make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies | All 5-Star Recipes | Cooking Guide

How To Make Bell Pepper Puffs

First things first, to make this three-star recipe, you will need one Bell Pepper, one Egg, and one Cheese. Some recipes in Disney Dremalight Valley do allow you to substitute some ingredients for a different one, like switching out fruits and vegetables or spices, but the Bell Pepper Puffs isn’t one of those recipes. If you were to exchange an ingredient for something else, you’d end up making a completely different recipe.

Now, let’s get into where you can find each of these ingredients…Bell Peppers, you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall, the one located in the Forest of Valor. While there, you will either have the choice to buy seeds of Bell Peppers or a fully-grown vegetable. Here is a tip, purchasing seeds and growing them is the better option. Not only is it cheaper once, but if you use your gardening companion you will level up and maybe even get more Bell Peppers than you planted.

When it comes to getting eggs and cheese, you can purchase both of these ingredients from Remy’s restaurant. The cheese will cost you 180 Star Coins and Eggs will be 220 Star Coins. However, in order to be able to purchase the ingredients, players will first have to have completed the quest to bring Remy to the village. This will mean you would have visited Remy’s realm and completed that quest and now have his restaurant in the Valley.

Bell Pepper Puffs are a three-star recipe, so their energy restore level won’t restore as much as a four or five-star recipe would, the recipe only restores 1,272 energy. Now you know everything to know about making Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley!