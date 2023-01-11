Ubisoft’s Project Q Planning Three Upcoming Playtests

It’s been a little while since we heard anything further about Ubisoft’s battle arena game known only as Project Q. The title was confirmed as being in the works at Ubisoft back in April of last year. However, since then, there’s been almost radio silence on the game’s progress or projected release window.

That’s not about to change any time soon, however, according to a new report, the game could be edging ever closer to release this year. According to Insider Gaming, the wheels are firmly in motion behind the scenes at Ubisoft where Project Q is concerned. The title, which is, according to Ubisoft, to be a team-based battle arena game, is said to be gearing up for three rounds of intensive playtesting.

These are reportedly pencilled in for the early part of this year, with one scheduled for later this month, another in April and a final playtest expected to take place in June. Insider Gaming explains that their source suggested each playtest will run for approximately one week. That’s some pretty extensive testing, but it certainly sounds as though things are going in a promising direction for the mysterious Project Q.

The report also details that the battle arena title has undergone “significant changes” since its last round of testing and that the game is not a battle royale-style experience. Instead, its primary focus is team-based “fun.” although what exactly this will translate to in the final product remains to be seen. Insider Gaming has also apparently seen some early footage from Project Q and describes the game as having one particular mode named “Showdown,” which had a very distinct battle royale feel to it. However, it’s unclear at this point whether this mode will actually be included in the final release of Project Q, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt. In addition, the title also reportedly features a “Battle Mode” game mode, which appears to be a 4v4 capture-the-control-point style of game.

We’ll have to wait and see as far as further details go on Project Q, but it’s evident that the title is still very much on track, even if the information is currently a bit thin on the ground. Ubisoft has plenty of content in the pipeline, with its Ubisoft Massive studio in particular hard at work on both the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora project and the recently teased new Ubisoft Star Wars game. Throw in all of the other Assassin’s Creed titles that Ubisoft’s studios have in the works and it certainly looks like there’ll be plenty of new games for the community to sink their time into over the coming months and years.

Source