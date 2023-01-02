Ubisoft Creative Director Teases Big Star Wars News In 2023

It was almost 24 months ago to the day when we first learned that Ubisoft studio, Massive Entertainment, the team responsible for acclaimed titles like Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2, were at work on a game in the Star Wars universe. The prospect, given the impressive quality of their last work, has left fans incredibly excited for what might be to come next, and so when the Creative Director, Julian Gerighty speaks, it’s worth sitting up to pay attention. Well in what must be one of the very best new year gestures to gaming Star Wars fans, Gerighty has spoken, and it bodes well for those looking to learn more about this hotly anticipated Star Wars title in 2023.

It was a cryptic, but still pointed tweet from Gerighty that has indicated to fans that they might get to see more of the game this year. In a new years tweet, Gerighty said, “Happy New Year to you all. 2023 is going to be huge for us. Join the adventure. #MassiveStarWars.” While there is no doubt that the game alluded to in the tweet is the announced but still currently unrevealed Massive Entertainment Star Wars game, this tweet is the first indication that we may get a taste of it in the near future. Certainly, up until this point all speculation had been built around the game not being seen by the world until 2024 at the earliest.

While we know little more about the game than the fact that it exists, Ubisoft head, Yves Guillemot, said the following when the game was revealed in 2021,

The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before.

In December 2022 we learned that Ubisoft was sourcing playtesters for the upcoming game, suggesting that the game is deeper into development than perhaps it had previously seemed. Platforms for the game have yet to be announced but with other Star Wars titles, such as the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becoming next-gen exclusives, you would have to imagine that an even further out title such as Massive’s title will also be exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

