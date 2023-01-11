Fans Debate Size of Tears of the Kingdom’s Map

Given all the secrecy that is going on with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom right now, it’s no wonder that fans are debating every nook and cranny we’ve seen and not seen so far. They want to know more, and Nintendo hasn’t given them that yet, so they must look into things themselves. There have only been a few trailers and teasers about the world, plot, and mechanics, so there’s much to speculate on still. One of the newer elements that fans are talking about is the map of the game. Why? Because it has to be bigger than the previous title.

Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, meaning we’re interacting with the same overall Hyrule we had before. Initially, some thought a time skip would help “change things” to keep it fresh, but we now know that it’s more than that. As such, fans on multiple sites and channels are wondering “how much bigger” the map of the new game will be compared to the old one. They even calculated the map size of the previous title years ago and are bringing it up now to give some context on “how much bigger” the new one needs to be.

The upcoming title’s advantage is the floating isles that we know Link will venture across. Per the original teaser trailer, Link and Zelda investigate something beneath Hyrule Castle, and when they do, they find the enemy of the game that many think is a form of Ganondorf. Through their awakening, Hyrule is cracked, and islands start floating in the sky.

Fast forward to the most recent trailer, and we can see Link has access to a “flying wing.” We see dozens of islands in the distance when he’s on it. But, of course, that only covered a partial 360 view of the area, so there are likely many more islands than that.

Another thing to note is we don’t know how much time on the ground Link will have. It could be the game starts on the ground and then launches into the sky for a majority of the time. That would be a reverse on Skyward Sword, where you started in Skyloft and then went below the clouds to the land that would eventually be called Hyrule.

Hopefully, Nintendo will give fans an update and some new information to calm their hunger and build up the excitement for the May release even more.

