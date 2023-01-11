PlayStation Plus January Lineup Revealed For January 17

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have plenty of games to keep themselves entertained throughout the dark days and nights of January. This month’s new PlayStation Plus game catalogue additions have been revealed, with some pretty engaging and varied titles headlining the lineup.

Chief among these are the brutal co-op zombie action shooter Back 4 Blood, the iconic narrative adventure Life Is Strange and its equally-compelling sequel Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. Also included is the high-speed action-adventure Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. Also making an appearance in this month’s lineup is the otherworldly action-adventure Jett: The Far Shore, which looks to be an interesting and relatively new addition in amongst a number of fan-favourites from recent years.

Clearly intent on starting 2023 with a bang, it appears that Sony has something for pretty much everyone in this month’s lineup. This selection of titles will be available to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium from next Tuesday, January 17. In addition to the new games in the catalogue, some classic PS1 titles will also be available to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, for an additional hit of nostalgia alongside your current console adventures.

Here’s the lineup in full, including which games will be available for each PlayStation console.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium – January 2023

Back 4 Blood – PS5 and PS4

Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – PS5

Life is Strange – PS4

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – PS4

Sayonara Wild Hearts – PS4

Jett: The Far Shore – PS5 and PS4

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – PS5 and PS4

Omno – PS4

Erica – PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium – Classics

Syphon Filter 3 (PS1)

Star Wars Demolition (PS1)

Hot Shots Golf 2 (PS1)

If you’ve been considering signing up for PlayStation’s subscription model, you can check out a guide to the three different subscription tiers for PlayStation Plus. There’s definitely a lot going on in the PlayStation Plus catalogue this month, with current subscribers still having just under a week until the lineup changes. However, this doesn’t mean that December’s games need to be rushed through. As long as their PlayStation Plus membership remains active though, these games will be available to play as and when subscribers like, as long as they’ve been claimed from the catalogue. You can check out each of these titles in a bit more detail, especially if there are one or two you haven’t got around to playing yet, over on the official PlayStation blog.

