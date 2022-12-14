PlayStation Plus December 2022 Games Catalog Unveiled

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers now have a look into what games are coming to the service this month. Each month Sony provides players with a catalog of video games to playthrough. Today, Sony has unveiled what games will be included in the PlayStation Plus catalog through their official PlayStation Blog. You can find the complete collection breakdown below.

You will want to make note that this is for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. There are three different tiers of Sony’s PlayStation Plus membership plans. We’ll talk a bit more about the different tiers below. But if you’re a subscriber, take note of what games are inbound this month. Also, note that the only game advertised that wouldn’t arrive on December 20 is WWE 2K22.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

WWE 2K22 – PS4 (Arrives January 3)

Far Cry 5 – PS4

Far Cry New Dawn – PS4

Far Cry Primal – PS4

Mortal Shell – PS4, PS5

Judgment – PS4, PS5

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – PS4, PS5

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – PS4

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor – PS4

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – PS4

The Pedestrian – PS4, PS5

Evil Genius 2 – PS4, PS5

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – PS4

Ben 10: Power Trip – PS4, PS5

Gigantosaurus The Game – PS4

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition – PS4

Worms W.M.D – PS4

The Escapists 2 – PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium | Classics

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

Heavenly Sword (PS3)

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1)

Pinball Heroes (PSP)

As mentioned, there are three tiers of PlayStation Plus membership. Each comes with perks like monthly games and online multiplayer. But you’ll find extra benefits like cloud streaming, game trails, to even access to Ubisoft+ Classics. You can check out all three membership options and how they differ from each other within the comparison PlayStation Plus page right here. This will give you the current benefits right now between each of the three membership tiers.

As for the games, you’ll receive monthly games that you can claim and enjoy for as long as you’d like. The only catch here is that players will need to keep their PlayStation Plus subscription membership active. If you continue to pay for your monthly subscription, then the games can be free to enjoy.

Meanwhile, in order news regarding PlayStation, Sony has recently offered players a look back at their 2022 accomplishments. You can view your personal stats from all the games you played, hours logged into your account, and the number of trophies unlocked through the Sony PlayStation 2022 wrap-up.

