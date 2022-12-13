PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Will Be Available Until January 13

It’s hard to believe that we’re wrapping up 2022. A brand new year is inbound, and with it comes a slew of incredible video game releases. Still, if you are enjoying the games released this year, then it might be worth checking out Sony’s 2022 wrap-up. Like other services that highlight what content you’ve viewed most, Sony has a similar stats page for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. All players have to do is check out the official page on the PlayStation wrap-up website. From there, you’ll get a full breakdown of your 2022 accomplishments.

Several great games were released this year, and if you spent most of your time playing them on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony’s been keeping records. The PlayStation wrap-up will highlight how many hours you’ve played a video game this year, the number of games played, how many trophies you earned, and the number of PlayStation Plus games you’ve downloaded. Then there’s the focus on your top game played within the year, which highlights how many hours were spent on that one specific title and how much percentage of the game accounts for your entire annual playtime.

Then afterward, you’ll find the total stats for the global PlayStation community from this year. There are even breakdowns for how many Horizon Forbidden West Thunderjaws were taken down, miles driven within Gran Turismo 7, and even the amount of axes you’ve chucked in God of War Ragnarok. Again, to see your personal wrap-up, just head to the wrap-up PlayStation website and log into your account. Then you’ll get the full breakdown of your personal accomplishments of this year.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to check through your PlayStation wrap-up stats. The website will be up and providing this information for players that log into the page until January 13, 2023. Likewise, this should give you a bit more time to get through more video game titles and unlock trophies to further buff your overall annual highlights for your PlayStation platform gaming of 2022. In the meantime, if you’re wondering what games, in general, came out on top this year, we have you covered. Recently we just had The Game Awards of 2022. This event showcased new game premiers coming out and highlighted the best video games of 2022. You can see a full breakdown of all the winners from The Game Awards 2022 in our post right here.

