Far Cry 2 Mod Improves The Game Immensely

Far Cry 2 is beloved by many as one of the best entries in the Far Cry series. While Far Cry 3 is more fondly remembered in the eyes of players Far Cry 2 really established the core elements we see in all Far Cry titles to date. That being said, the game had aged poorly in a few areas. This will come as no surprise though as the game initially launched all the way back in 2008. Plagued with visual and gameplay issues and at times substandard enemy AI Far Cry 2 can be a nightmare to go back and play sometimes.

However, Scubrah’s Patch aims to fix all of this. Released on January 11th, 2023, Scrubrah’s Patch aims to refine “the vanilla gameplay experience by introducing new features and a host of tweaks & fixes.” Some of the updated features present in the mod include randomized patrols that “randomize enemy vehicles, occupants, and their factions.” Alongside this, the mod also adds the ability to skip the long intro cutscene to the game, complete all mission types at the same time, and even readjust enemy respawn times at outposts to 30 minutes of real-world time.

The mod also adds a number of gameplay tweaks and fixes that can be seen below.

Tweaks

• Disabled sprinting blur effect

• Disabled intrusive dialog box popups

• Disabled mouse deceleration

• Increased default FOV to 95

• Increased vehicle FOV to 100

• Increased swimming speed

• Increased ADS FOV on the monocular

• Increased speed for land vehicles

• Increased the amount of damage that vehicles can withstand

• Increased the probability of enemies throwing grenades

• Increased world streaming radius

• Increased swimming speed

• Increased player stamina

• Reduced the probability of enemies entering vehicles to chase the player

• Reduced input delay

• You can now use weapons while inside armories

• DLC vehicle colors are now randomized

• Restored original color-grading

Fixes

• Fixed the MAC-10 silent radius bug

• Fixed an enemy sniper that would spawn inside a rock

• Fixed missing truck engine sounds

• Fixed a scripting error that caused a buddy mission to never deactivate after completion

• Fixed a scripting error that caused enemies at the airport to never respawn after completing a story mission

• Fixed the bouncing NPC bug when playing with framerates above 60

• Fixed the silent phone call bug

This new mod is surely going to make the player’s next journey back to Far Cry 2 a lot smoother and will ultimately ensure a lot more replay value is possible.