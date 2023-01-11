Hideo Kojima Might Have Teased Cameos Coming To Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima fans might be itching for that next big video game release. After Death Standing, it’s been a wonder what Kojima Productions would be bringing out next. During The Game Awards 2022, the next big project was formally unveiled. We, of course, now know that this next major game release from the studio would be a follow-up to Death Stranding. Death Stranding 2 is still very much a mystery, and Hideo Kojima is likely going to keep it that way for a good while longer. We only had one small trailer showcasing the game during the event, but now fans are taking to Hideo Kojima’s tweets for future clues.

If you enjoyed Death Stranding, then you’ve likely encountered your own share of cameos throughout the campaign. There was no shortage of Hideo Kojima’s friends and celebrities featured in the game. To name a few guest appearances in Death Stranding, we had Geoff Keighley, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, to even Conan O’Brien. That’s outside of mainstay actors that took roles such as Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. So chances are we’ll see even more cameos of different celebrities in this upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2. Recently, Hideo Kojima posted an image on Twitter highlighting three individuals getting scanned for their likenesses.

Those three individuals are Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty. These are the members of Chvrches who had worked with Hideo Kojima in the past game. You might have heard one of their songs within the game as you played through it. Now it looks like they may get some kind of digital appearance within Death Stranding 2, but that’s purely speculative right now. It’s not indicated what this group is being scanned for, but chances are that we’ll see these three in some capacity within Death Stranding 2.

Unfortunately, the information is a bit brief right now for Death Stranding 2. While we got a small trailer during The Game Awards in 2022, there wasn’t a release date attached. We’re not sure just when this game will be released or what exactly players will be going through when it does finally make its way out into the marketplace. With that said, you can go back and play the first installment if you missed out. Death Stranding is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the game, which you can view down below.

Source