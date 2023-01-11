Reports Suggest Ubisoft Scrapped Multiple Game Projects While Also Delaying Skull & Bones

Video game industry reporter Stephen Totilo recently took to Twitter and unveiled some surprising news for Ubisoft fans. It looks like those of you who were hoping to finally get Skull & Bones this year might be out of luck again. While the game is slated to release in March of this year, there is a report going around of some internal problems happening within the company. It’s causing quite the toss-up with productions, and it’s pushing the pirate game fans have been waiting on since its announcement in 2017.

According to the industry reporter, Ubisoft is facing some surprisingly low sales, and it’s creating some internal problems. The drop in sales figures has apparently caused Ubisoft to kill off three unannounced video game projects. According to Stephen, these are three games on top of the previous four video game cancellations that happened last July. We, of course, don’t know what those projects were, but that’s not the only adjustment being made. Outside of the games being canceled, there are plans from Ubisoft to hit $200 million in cost reduction.

Uhh…. Skull & Bones delayed again, it seems. Ubisoft mentions "upcoming beta phase," adding "Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24." — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 11, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Stephen Totilo noted that it looks as if Skull & Bones would be delayed yet again. Now the title is simply stated to release within 2023-2024. This should be quite the shock for fans who have been waiting on the game to release since its first appearance. While Ubisoft has continued to develop the project over the years, it’s at least not outright canceled. It looks as if the developers still have a bit of faith that this game will deliver some solid numbers when it does launch into the marketplace.

At any rate, these reports paint a grim picture for Ubisoft. Chances are we won’t be getting any announcements regarding the games being canceled off since they were not officially announced, to begin with. But we will have to keep an eye out for the a new release date announcement for Skull & Bones if it’s not pushed out of 2023 altogether. For now, it looks like Ubisoft is not at a great start for 2023. Earlier today, we reported that there were rumors of Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox, which might sway more players into their catalog of games, but at a monthly fee.

