Ubisoft+ Might Be Heading To Xbox This Month

We’ve witnessed a pretty exciting move lately in the video game industry. Several services have popped up that allow players to bypass the purchase of individual games. Instead, you have services like EA Play, Xbox Game Pass, and Ubisoft+ that deliver a catalog of games for a monthly fee. Interestingly enough, we’re still waiting on the release of Ubisoft+ on the Xbox platforms. But players interested in the service might not have to wait much longer. A new industry insider has popped up suggesting that Ubisoft+ could be coming onto Xbox later this month.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ubisoft+, this is Ubisoft’s subscription service that grants players access to their catalog of video games. Much like I explained earlier, there is just a monthly fee attached to the service that would allow players to access their games collection. It’s a service that was previously brought to PlayStation consoles through specific tiers on the PlayStation Plus service. Meanwhile, Ubisoft stated that the service would arrive on the Xbox console platforms later in 2022, but here we are in 2023, still waiting.

Ubisoft+ might be available soon on Xbox platforms. The Store back end just updated and a whole bunch of Ubisoft titles just got a new unknown 'FREE' tag. Counting down to January 16-17.



Titles include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Division 2 and more. pic.twitter.com/Q2i4bx6H7p — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 11, 2023

As mentioned, there was an industry insider on Twitter, MauroNL, who reported that there was an update to the Xbox storefront which added a new free tag on Ubisoft titles with a countdown for January 16-17. That has some players assuming that the Ubisoft+ subscription is finally making its way to the Xbox platform later on within the month. Of course, that’s purely speculation, as we don’t have any official announcement on the release of Ubisoft+ for Xbox platforms yet. Again, purely out of speculation, but there were rumors of a January Xbox showcase happening, and we could potentially get some kind of an official announcement during the event.

Another aspect that I’m sure some fans are eager to see is if this subscription service will be tied to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players gain additional access to EA Play. Although, if there is no deal with Ubisoft that brings their catalog of games on the subscription plan offered directly from Microsoft, then players will likely have to pay the current monthly fee Ubisoft requires for their service, which is $14.99. But for now, this is all rumored as we don’t have any official announcement highlighting Ubisoft+ and Xbox just yet.

