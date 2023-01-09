Could We Get An Xbox Showcase Announcement This Week?

There are plenty of excited Xbox gamers right now. With the holidays over, there are likely more than a few newcomers to the latest-generation Xbox console platform. However, now that we’re officially in 2023, we’ve been waiting on when the next big showcase events will pop up. We’re bound to receive a few random event streams from the likes of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. But lately, there have been more reports and speculation that Microsoft will have some type of Xbox showcase early in 2023.

Jez Corden, the managing editor for Windows Central, who primarily focuses on Xbox, has tweeted out that news is inbound. Replying to another user on Twitter frustrated over the lack of news from Microsoft, Jez says fans should give it a few days. Again, speculation lately is that Microsoft will have an Xbox showcase early in 2023 that will hype up what’s to come into the marketplace from the company. Another indicator is that we’re still left waiting on what new games are hitting the Xbox Game Pass service this month.

give it a few days — Jez (@JezCorden) January 9, 2023

Each month Microsoft provides Xbox Game Pass subscribers with a few new video game titles into the service. Since we’re left waiting on what new games might be coming this month, it could be highlighted during a showcase. Of course, that’s purely speculative on my part, as we could see an announcement via an Xbox Wire blog post. Despite that, 2023 has looked to be a thrilling year for Microsoft, and it could bring a plethora of Xbox exclusives to warrant the purchase of an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S this year. Although, that’s unless several delays end up pushing out games from the 2023 calendar year.

Additionally, Microsoft is currently going through a lawsuit in hopes of securing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Since this acquisition is not finalized, we won’t be hearing what the future of Activision Blizzard will be after Xbox obtains the company. Again, nothing official has been announced just yet on an Xbox showcase. We’ll have to continue watching Xbox’s social media profiles for an official announcement regarding a showcase stream event for this month. This also goes for what new games might be heading to this month’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. We’ll, of course, keep you updated on the latest once new information is officially unveiled.

