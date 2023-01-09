Batman Arkham Origins Fan Showcases Unique Detail

If you were to ask fans how many games were in the Batman Arkham series, most would say three. That’s because the team at Rocksteady made three main games that chronicled Batman’s three “worst nights.” However, a fourth game came out between the second and the third that was meant to serve as a prequel for the events of the main games. That title was Batman Arkham Origins. It wasn’t made by Rocksteady, though. WB Montreal instead made it. They put great effort into the game, and though it’s considered a “black sheep,” it does have many great moments and features.

For example, Batman Arkham Origins had some of the best boss fights in the series. That includes the fight with Deathstroke, a character that didn’t appear in the other games. We also saw the deeper side of characters like Deadshot, Bane, and even Joker. A Joker who, at this point in time, didn’t have a connection with Batman and just wanted to kill him. We saw how that all changed via the origin game.

However, the game isn’t as beloved as the others because while it’s good, it’s not great. Many elements held it back, including not having the original voice cast for several characters. Also, while it served as an “origin story,” not all of it aligned with what happened in the main three games. We admit some of it was minor errors, but fans noticed.

But many fans have warmed up to the “prequel” over the years, and one fan on Reddit pointed out an interesting detail that WB Montreal put into the game. As you can see below, the team did put great effort into making things seem real. That includes how a chair spins when you’re in it:

That might not seem like a major detail, and it’s not. But it does show the effort that certain team members went to so that the game could look like it should.

WB Montreal would go on to make Gotham Knights. Sadly, their first solo attempt at a “Batman game” didn’t do as well as many hoped. Despite the original story and focus on the Bat-Family, the game was glitchy and repetitive. We haven’t even been given a definitive number on how well it sold, and it’s been months since its release.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for WB Montreal. Or maybe they should try something outside of Batman. Only time will tell.

