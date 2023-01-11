Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Slackoth | Rare Pokemon Location Guide

One of the most surprisingly rare Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t a legendary — it is the humble Slackoth, the sloth Pokemon. If you’re aiming to 100% your Paldea Pokedex, you’ll need Slackoth. Strangely, the evolved forms are far more common and easy-to-find than Slackoth, the first form. For my entire playthrough, I never encountered a Slackoth in the wild. Until now. Here’s where you can easily find a Slackoth spawn point. At this location, it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to fill that hole in your Paldea Pokedex.

Slackoth Location Guide

Slackoth is a Normal Type Sloth Pokemon — and it is surprisingly difficult to find in Paldea. It has three forms with easy evolutions, but getting your hands on the original Slackoth can be tough. There’s a good reason for that. Slackoth live in trees. To make Slackoth appear, you need to use a special mechanic you might have never used before. Your mount can slam trees to knock down items or rare Pokemon. Slackoth is one of those Pokemon you need to knock down.

Slackoth -> Evolves into Vigoroth at Level 18 . Evolves into Slaking at Level 36 .

Evolving Slackoth is easy. It follows the standard Starter Pokemon evolution pattern. Catching Slackoth is tricky — here’s a simple location you can find Slackoth even very early in your adventure.

Where To Find Slackoth : Travel to South Province (Area Five) and reach the muddy pond. At the southwest corner of the pond, there are two trees in the grass . Slackoth can spawn here during the day or night . Slackoth always appears in one of these trees. Just leave the area and return to reset the Pokemon that spawn here. Keep doing it until a Slackoth appears in the trees.

To make Slackoth fall out of the tree, use your mount to charge into a tree. You’ll have to hit the tree squarely while dashing — if you successfully hit the tree, your mount will stop and make a slam sound effect. The Pokemon will drop out — and hopefully one of those Pokemon is a Slackoth. Look in the branches to easily identify it!