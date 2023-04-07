Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mercenaries Mode – How to Unlock Hunk

With the introduction of the new Mercenaries Mode into Resident Evil 4 Remake, players have the chance to play as characters from the game’s main story that aren’t Leon as they attempt to rack up a lot of points and survive the fun arcade horde mode. One of these characters is Hunk, one of the most iconic characters in Resident Evil lore. While players are able to play as Hunk, he isn’t available immediately and needs to be unlocked. So, let’s figure out how to put Mr. Grim Reaper to work! This guide will tell players how to unlock Hunk as a playable character in the Mercenaries Mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock Hunk In Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries Mode

In order to unlock Hunk, players will first need to unlock Krauser. You can find Gameranx’s guide on how to unlock the hated villain here. Once you have acquired him, play on any stage and earn at least an A rank as Krauser. Once you achieve an A rank while playing as Krauser, Hunk will become a playable character with his own loadout of weapons and his own special ability. One of the most gifted soldiers in the entire Resident Evil universe, Hunk goes in with only an upgraded LE-5 SMG and a Boot Knife as well as a few grenades, a much more basic and small arsenal compared to his contemporaries.

Just like the other characters that are playable in Mercenaries, Hunk has a unique Mayhem Mode ability. Mayhem Mode is a special ability that you can activate whenever the bar at the bottom of the screen is filled. The ability is unique for each character and can really turn the tide if you find yourself getting overrun or simply want to rack up a giant combo. Hunk’s Mayhem Mode ability is fairly simple as he gets a small speed bonus as well as infinite ammo for a short time. This isn’t as extravagant as something like Krauser’s ability but can be just as much if not more useful in a tight situation.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

