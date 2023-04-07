The Last Of Us Part 1 Launches A Huge v1.0.2.0 Patch With Over 40 Bug Fixes

The Last of Us Part 1‘s release on PC has been turbulent, to say the least, but Naughty Dog and their partner Iron Galaxy have been pumping out numerous patches since the game’s release on March 28th, 2023.

The latest patch v1.0.2.0 is the biggest patch for the game yet and addresses over 40 bugs present within the game. Primarily the patch focuses on addressing fixes related to “performance, user experience, visuals, and more.” The full patch notes are outlined below.

Fixed a crash that may occur while quickly swapping between character skin thumbnails

Fixed a crash that may occur on version 1.0.1.6 during shader loads when booting the game for the first time

Fixed one known crash that would happen randomly during gameplay

Updated texture streaming to reduce CPU usage

Fixed an issue where DualSense and Xbox One controllers’ analog sticks failed to respond

Fixed an issue where extraneous SFX played in both main and in-game “Options” menus

Fixed an issue where the Depth of Field setting’s (Options > Graphics > Post-Effects Settings > Depth of Field) sharpness may change based on the Render Scale’s settings (Options > Display > Resolution Scaling > Render Scale)

Updated Graphics settings (Options > Graphics) user interface to accurately display VRAM usage

Fixed an issue where the Environments Texture Quality setting (Options > Graphics > Texture Settings > Environments Texture Quality) did not display the correct VRAM usage

Fixed an issue where the pop-up to enable diagnostics after a crash did not appear

Fixed an issue where certain artifacts and weapon skins textures may not properly render

Fixed an issue with the tutorial’s user interface not displaying correctly

Fixed an issue where mouse wheel scrolling in menus with dropdown options may accelerate faster than intended

Increased active loading to reduce load times on gameplay progression

Fixed an issue where camera orientation may warp to cursor position after exiting the Pause menu

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the camera will not rotate while in the Lighting tab

[The Quarantine Zone] Fixed an issue where the player and buddy characters may suddenly appear wet during gameplay

[The Quarantine Zone, Left Behind] Fixed an issue where lighting and texture may flicker during gameplay

[The Outskirts] Fixed a gap in geometry visible during gameplay

[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where animations may fail to load during gameplay

[The Suburbs] Restored the window-breaking and car-shaking FX in the sniper in-game cinematic

[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where horse animations would fail to load during an in-game cinematic

[Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where water FX may appear choppy during gameplay

[The Firefly Lab] Fixed a LOD issue where enemy NPCs’ helmets may vanish or appear corrupted

Left Behind Standalone

Fixed an issue where water gun shots would appear to hit Riley but not register while using Slow Motion with V-Sync off

Fixed a crash that may occur while following Riley in the mall

Improved level of detail in the Halloween store

Fixed a crash that may occur when triggering the optional conversation at the Affordable Getaways poster

Fixed an issue where textures of narrative elements appeared low-quality in a cutscene

Updated ESDF control scheme in the arcade minigame to use ‘G’ as the alt key to better match gameplay punching input

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Magnifier may fail to work

Fixed an issue where Navigation Assistance’s directional icon may clip through the player character model

Localization

[ENGLISH, HUNGARIAN] Adjusted language used when referring to the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and touchpad

[THAI, LATAM SPANISH, KOREAN] Corrected translations in menus

[SWEDISH] Added missing text-to-speech in menus

[SWEDISH] Corrected language on crash window

AMD

Fixed an issue where incorrect defaults for graphics settings were applied to AMD RX 5700 and RX 6600 Series GPUs

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue where PSO Caching may freeze at 50% completion

Fixed an issue where plugging in a DualSense controller while viewing cutscenes from the Cinematics menu may force a player into the gameplay

Adjusted the user interface to show Steam Deck controls in the Screen Magnifier menu

Adjusted positioning of the Weapon and Health HUD elements

Epic Games Store Version