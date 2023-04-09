Resident Evil 4 Remake: Trick Shot Achievement Guide

Leon has a very important mission in Resident Evil 4 Remake: Save Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States. While there are many dangers along the way, it is always a good idea to take some time for yourself and partake in a few mini-games! One of these mini-games found throughout the game is the Shooting Range. This location that can be access at specific points in the game tasks players with getting as high of a score as possible as they take down targets with the game’s expansive weapon arsenal. While getting a high score could be considered enough of a challenge, there is an extra Achievement/Troophy that certain deadeyes will want to get. This is the Trick Shot Achievement which tasks players with hitting 5 tagets with a single shot. This seems very difficult, but there is a specific Shooting Range game that can make this challenge much easier. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Trick Shot Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The Trick Shot Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

In order to get this Achievement/Trophy, players will first need to reach Chapter 14 and find the Shooting Range. After reuniting with Ashley and getting her to unlock a door, you will find The Merchant in the Facility 1 Storage Room. Next to The Merchant will be the elevator that brings you to the Shooting Range. When you first arrive to the Shooting Range in Chapter 14, you will gain access to 3 new games: 4-A, 4-B, and 4-C. For this Achievement, select 4-A.

This game will give you the Punisher pistol and Riot Gun shotgun. The weapon that you are going to want to use to get the Trick Shot Achievement is the Punisher since it is able to penetrate multiple targets with a single shot. It doesn’t matter what your actual score is so engage with the targets however you like but keep an eye out for a group of dogs that are found near the end of the game. These dogs form a line when they are coming towards you on the game’s course, giving you a perfect chance to take out 5 of them. When the dogs appear, go all the way to the right side of the room and wait for the dogs to line up in front of you as shown in the image below.

Once at least 5 dogs line up, shoot them with your Punisher and you should hit at least 5 targets and will unlock the Trick Shot Achievement and Trophy.

